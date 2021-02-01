Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Petrochemicals Market: By Type (C1 Derivatives, C2 Derivatives, C3 Derivatives, C4 Derivatives, Aromatics, Others), By End Use (Packaging and Construction, Fuel and Fuel Additives, and Others), By Region, By Company Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Petrochemicals Market has witnessed healthy growth between 2015-2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period. Growing penetration of petrochemical products across plethora of end-use industries such as packaging, automotive, consumer durables, textile and construction sectors is expected to drive the petrochemicals market growth until 2025.



Petrochemicals are omnipresent, with their usage increasing across our countless, daily life applications. Increasing demand for Methanol (obtained from C1 stream) for industrial applications like manufacturing formaldehyde, API formulations, dyes & intermediates, agrochemicals etc., and its growing adoption as a clean-burning fuel in transports is likely to spur the global petrochemicals demand in the forecast period. Growing demand for petrochemical products used in plastic packaging for food and other commercial products such as Polyethylene (C2 stream) and Polystyrene (aromatics) due to their inexpensive, lightweight and high-performance characteristics is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Excellent barrier properties which allow food to remain fresh for longer durations are expanding the scope of polyethylene plastics over other packaging materials, thereby increasing the petrochemicals consumption across the globe. Moreover, with major economies across the globe making hefty investments to support their passenger and commercial automotive manufacturing, the global demand for rubber tyres, mainly derived from the petrochemical Butadiene (an output from C4 stream) is anticipated to improve in the forecast period. An additional market driver is the growing consumption of petrochemicals-based laundry detergents and textile fibers with ever changing consumer preferences. Supported with growing manufacturing of Benzene-based derivatives, the demand outlook of the industry is likely to turn bullish in the upcoming years.



On the basis of type, C2 & C3 derivatives cumulatively held more than 48% of the global petrochemicals demand share in 2019. The sectoral demand is likely to trigger tremendous growth in the global petrochemicals industry due to their growing consumption across engineered plastics, medical plastics, packaging films and many other end-use industries, backed by intensive research & development initiatives by leading manufacturers across the globe.



Geographically, Asia Pacific dominates the Global Petrochemical Market, followed by North America and Western Europe. Massive capacity addition plans in the coming years and increasing mergers and acquisitions to support the skyrocketing regional demand are the factors propelling the Asian petrochemicals demand. Moreover, several FDI flows from outside Asia looking at the favorable government policies and demographic trends, would further drive the Asian market growth in the forecast period.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 dented the global petrochemicals industry, rendering the global industrial production to remain at standstill during Q2 and Q3 2020. The biggest impact was on demand of downstream derivatives such as clothing and automotive which crashed to historic lows in short term. Unprecedented crash in upstream crude oil as an outcome of the historic oil-price war further hurt the overall refinery run rates. However, soaring demand for personal hygiene products which increased consumer focus over C3 derivative polymers for manufacturing masks, PPE kits and disposable items, kept the sentiments uplifted. In longer terms, it is anticipated that spurt in the global petrochemicals demand as several economies ramp up their refining capacities and invest on latest manufacturing technologies would further accelerate the market growth in the forecast period.



Objective of the Study:

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast Petrochemicals capacity, production, demand, inventory, and demand-supply gap globally.

To categorize Petrochemicals demand based on type, end-use, region and company share.

To evaluate and forecast Petrochemicals pricing globally.

To identify and profile major companies operating in the Global Petrochemicals market.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Petrochemicals market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Petrochemicals market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Petrochemicals Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Type (C1, C2, C3, C4, Aromatics, Others)

4.2.2. By End Use (Packaging & Construction, Pharmaceutical & Agrochemicals, Fuel & Fuel Additives, Automotive & Consumer Durables, Others)

4.2.3. By Company (2019)

4.2.4. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa)

4.3. Product Map



5. Asia-Pacific Petrochemicals Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type

5.2.2. By End Use

5.2.3. By Country (China, India, Japan; South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Thailand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

5.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

5.3.1. China Petrochemicals Market Outlook

5.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.1.1.1. By Volume

5.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.1.2.1. By Type

5.3.1.2.2. By End Use

5.3.2. India Petrochemicals Market Outlook

5.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.2.1.1. By Volume

5.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.2.2.1. By Type

5.3.2.2.2. By End Use

5.3.3. Japan Petrochemicals Market Outlook

5.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.3.1.1. By Volume

5.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.3.2.1. By Type

5.3.3.2.2. By End Use

5.3.4. South Korea Petrochemicals Market Outlook

5.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.4.1.1. By Volume

5.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.4.2.1. By Type

5.3.4.2.2. By End Use

5.3.5. Taiwan Petrochemicals Market Outlook

5.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.5.1.1. By Volume

5.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.5.2.1. By Type

5.3.5.2.2. By End Use

5.3.5. Australia Petrochemicals Market Outlook

5.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.5.1.1. By Volume

5.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.5.2.1. By Type



6. Europe Petrochemicals Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By End Use

6.2.3. By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

6.3. Europe: Country Analysis

6.3.1. Germany Petrochemicals Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Volume

6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1.2.1. By Type

6.3.1.2.2. By End Use

6.3.2. UK Petrochemicals Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Volume

6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.3.2.1. By Type

6.3.3.2.2. By End Use

6.3.4. France Petrochemicals Market Outlook

6.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.4.1.1. By Volume

6.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.4.2.1. By Type

6.3.4.2.2. By End Use

6.3.5. Italy Petrochemicals Market Outlook

6.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.5.1.1. By Volume

6.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.5.2.1. By Type

6.3.5.2.2. By End Use

6.3.6. Spain Petrochemicals Market Outlook

6.3.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.6.1.1. By Volume

6.3.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.6.2.1. By Type

6.3.6.2.2. By End Use



7. North America Petrochemicals Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By End Use

7.2.4. By Country (United States, Mexico, Canada)

7.3. North America: Country Analysis

7.3.1. United States Petrochemicals Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Volume

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Type

7.3.1.2.2. By End Use

7.3.2. Canada Petrochemicals Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Volume

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Type

7.3.2.2.2. By End Use

7.3.3. Mexico Petrochemicals Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Volume

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Type

7.3.2.2.2. By End Use



8. South America Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By End Use

8.2.3. By Country (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia; Rest of South America)

8.3. South America: Country Analysis

8.3.1. Brazil Petrochemicals Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Volume

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Type

8.3.1.2.2. By End Use

8.3.2. Argentina Petrochemicals Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Volume

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Type

8.3.2.2.2. By End Use

8.3.3. Colombia Petrochemicals Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Volume

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Type

8.3.3.2.2. By End Use



9. Middle East & Africa Petrochemicals Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By End Use

9.2.4. By Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

9.3. Middle East & Africa: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Saudi Arabia Petrochemicals Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Volume

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Type

9.3.1.2.2. By End Use

9.3.2. UAE Petrochemicals Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1 By Volume

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Type

9.3.2.2.2. By End Use

9.3.2. Iran Petrochemicals Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1 By Volume

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Type

9.3.2.2.2. By End Use

9.3.2. South Africa Petrochemicals Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Volume

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Type

9.3.2.2.2. By End Use



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Company Profiles (Top 10 Global Players)

12.1.1. BASF SE

12.1.2. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

12.1.3. Lotte Chemical

12.1.4. Formosa Plastics Corporation

12.1.5. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

12.1.6. INEOS

12.1.7. The DOW Chemical Company

12.1.8 LyondellBasell Industries N.V

12.1.9 SABIC

12.1.10 Reliance Industries Ltd.



13. Strategic Recommendations



14. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



