New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mineral Fillers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957386/?utm_source=GNW

9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Paper, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plastics segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Mineral Fillers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Paints & Coatings Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR



In the global Paints & Coatings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 189-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akrochem Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

Hoffmann Mineral GmbH

US Minerals

Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957386/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mineral Fillers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mineral Fillers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Mineral Fillers Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Mineral Fillers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Paper (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Paper (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Paper (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Plastics (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Plastics (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Plastics (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Paints & Coatings (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Paints & Coatings (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Paints & Coatings (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mineral Fillers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Mineral Fillers Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Mineral Fillers Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: Mineral Fillers Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Mineral Fillers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Mineral Fillers Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian Mineral Fillers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mineral

Fillers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Japanese Mineral Fillers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Mineral Fillers Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Mineral Fillers in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Mineral Fillers Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Mineral Fillers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mineral Fillers Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Mineral Fillers Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Mineral Fillers Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Mineral Fillers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Mineral Fillers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: Mineral Fillers Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Mineral Fillers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Mineral Fillers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: French Mineral Fillers Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Mineral Fillers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Mineral Fillers Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Mineral Fillers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Mineral Fillers Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Mineral Fillers in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Mineral Fillers Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Mineral Fillers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Mineral Fillers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Mineral Fillers Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Mineral Fillers Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Mineral Fillers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Mineral Fillers Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 51: Spanish Mineral Fillers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Mineral Fillers Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Mineral Fillers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: Mineral Fillers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Mineral Fillers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Mineral Fillers Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Mineral Fillers Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Mineral Fillers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Mineral Fillers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Mineral Fillers Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Mineral Fillers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Mineral Fillers Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Mineral Fillers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Mineral Fillers Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Mineral Fillers Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Mineral Fillers Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Mineral Fillers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Mineral Fillers Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 69: Indian Mineral Fillers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Mineral Fillers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean Mineral Fillers Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Mineral Fillers Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Mineral Fillers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mineral Fillers Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Mineral Fillers Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Mineral Fillers Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 77: Mineral Fillers Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Mineral Fillers Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Demand for Mineral Fillers in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Mineral Fillers Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Mineral Fillers Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Mineral Fillers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Mineral Fillers Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Mineral Fillers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Mineral Fillers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Mineral Fillers Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Mineral Fillers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Mineral Fillers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Mineral Fillers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Mineral Fillers Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Mineral Fillers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Mineral Fillers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Mineral Fillers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Mineral Fillers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Mineral Fillers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Mineral Fillers Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Mineral Fillers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Mineral Fillers Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Mineral Fillers Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mineral

Fillers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Iranian Mineral Fillers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Mineral Fillers Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Mineral Fillers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Mineral Fillers Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Mineral Fillers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Mineral Fillers in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Mineral Fillers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Mineral Fillers Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Mineral Fillers Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Mineral Fillers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Mineral Fillers Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Mineral Fillers Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Mineral Fillers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Mineral Fillers Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Mineral Fillers Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Mineral Fillers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 117: Mineral Fillers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957386/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001