8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.6% over the period 2020-2027. Military Device-Based Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Military Clothing-Based Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Military Wearable Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 110-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arralis Ltd.

Boeing Company

Leidos, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Q-Track Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Safran Group

TT Electronics PLC







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

