8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.6% over the period 2020-2027. Military Device-Based Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Military Clothing-Based Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Military Wearable Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 110-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Military Wearable Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Military Wearable Sensors Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Military Wearable Sensors Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Military Device-Based Sensors (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Military Device-Based Sensors (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Military Clothing-Based Sensors (Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Military Clothing-Based Sensors (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Military Wearable Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: United States Military Wearable Sensors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: United States Military Wearable Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 9: Canadian Military Wearable Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Military Wearable Sensors Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 11: Japanese Market for Military Wearable Sensors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 12: Japanese Military Wearable Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 13: Chinese Military Wearable Sensors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 14: Chinese Military Wearable Sensors Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Military Wearable Sensors Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: European Military Wearable Sensors Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: European Military Wearable Sensors Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: European Military Wearable Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 18: European Military Wearable Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 19: Military Wearable Sensors Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 20: French Military Wearable Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 21: Military Wearable Sensors Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: German Military Wearable Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 23: Italian Military Wearable Sensors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 24: Italian Military Wearable Sensors Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Military Wearable Sensors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: United Kingdom Military Wearable Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Military Wearable Sensors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 28: Rest of Europe Military Wearable Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Military Wearable Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Military Wearable Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 31: Rest of World Military Wearable Sensors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Military Wearable Sensors Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
