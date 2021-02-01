New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military Laser Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957382/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Laser Weapon Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Laser Radar Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Military Laser Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Laser Target Designators Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR
In the global Laser Target Designators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$365.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$519.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$792.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 133-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957382/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Military Laser Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Military Laser Systems Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Military Laser Systems Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Military Laser Systems Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Laser Weapon Systems (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Laser Weapon Systems (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Laser Weapon Systems (Product) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Laser Radar Systems (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Laser Radar Systems (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Laser Radar Systems (Product) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Laser Target Designators (Product) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Laser Target Designators (Product) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Laser Target Designators (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Military Laser Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Military Laser Systems Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Military Laser Systems Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Military Laser Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Military Laser Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Military Laser Systems Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 18: Military Laser Systems Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Military Laser Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Military Laser Systems Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Military Laser Systems Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Military Laser Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Military Laser Systems Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Military Laser Systems Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Military Laser Systems Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Military Laser Systems Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Military Laser Systems Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Military Laser Systems Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Military Laser Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 29: Military Laser Systems Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Military Laser Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Military Laser Systems Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: French Military Laser Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Military Laser Systems Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Military Laser Systems Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Military Laser Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Military Laser Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Military Laser Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Military Laser Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Military Laser Systems Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Military Laser Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Military Laser Systems Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Military Laser Systems Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 43: Rest of Europe Military Laser Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 44: Military Laser Systems Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: Rest of Europe Military Laser Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 46: Military Laser Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Military Laser Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Military Laser Systems Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 49: Rest of World Military Laser Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Rest of World Military Laser Systems Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Military Laser Systems Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957382/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: