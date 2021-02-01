Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Blood Purification Devices Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Blood Purification Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.8% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 5,502.6 Mn by 2027.
Download Sample Pages Of This Report@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2427
North America will dominate the global blood purification devices regional market forecast period. Fast product approvals, high government involvement during COVID-19 pandemic to support the patient population by different product offerings, and growing demand from the geriatric population enhance the growth of blood purification devices for the North America regional market.
In April 2020, US FDA approved blood purification device to tackle COVID-19 patients. The newly system approved can be utilized among patients who are 18 years or older and have been admitted to the ICU. The product plays a vital role for support in favor of patients experiencing or will experience respiratory failure.
On the other hand, Asia Pacific will gain a significant pace in the coming years for blood purification device market. The APAC market of blood purification device will grow tremendously through rising adoption level for several new products, new medical diagnostic, and treatment procedures. Additionally, high population base in Asia Pacific region suffering from kidney related disorders, cardiac dysfunction, technological advancements in blood collection tubes aligned with filtration techniques acts positively for the regional market growth.
View Table Of Content Of This Report@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/blood-purification-devices-market
Market Driver: commercialization of blood purification devices products in the global market
Rising incidences of chronic kidney disease (CKD) will enhance commercialization of blood purification devices in worldwide market. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, CKD is more prevalent in people aged 65 years or older that constitute around (38%) than in people aged 45-64 years (13%) or 18-44 years (7%). Additionally, National Chronic Disease Fact Sheet highlights that around 15% adults are estimated to suffer from CKD in the US alone. This scenario proves beneficial for the industry growth as it raise demand for blood purification device globally.
Market Opportunities: Technological advancements offers lucrative benefits for the global blood purification device market
Technological advancements coupled with innovations positively influence the market. For records, prominent players such as NxStage and Jafron have wide product portfolio of blood purification device that focus upon reducing the mortality rate in patients suffering from acute kidney failure. In May 2017, NxStage Medical, Inc. announced next generation hemodialysis system that has received FDA clearance. The newly launched product has specialized features and capabilities that involves a new touch screen user interface and integrated blood pressure monitor designed and assists for easy use for patients performing home hemodialysis.
Browse Upcoming Market Research Reports@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/forthcoming-reports
Segmental Outlook
Blood purification devices market is segmented based on type, application, and end-user. By type, the market is bifurcated as portable and stationary. By application, the market is categorized as continuous blood purification, hemoperfusion, and hemodialysis. By end-user the market is segregated as hospitals, clinics, and others.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the leading competitors are Accel Diagnostics, Aethlon Medical, Cerus Company, Circle Biologics , CytoSorbents, Jafron, Medtronic, NxStage Medical, Spectral Medical, Stellarray, Toray Medical, and among others.
Some of the key observations regarding Blood Purification Devices industry include:
Inquiry Before Buying@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/2427
Buy This Premium Research Report – https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2427
Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157
For Latest Update Follow Us:
https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting
https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting
Pune, INDIA
ARC logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: