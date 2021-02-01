New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military Exoskeleton Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957379/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.7% over the period 2020-2027. Full-Body Military Exoskeleton, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.4% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Partial-Body Military Exoskeleton segment is readjusted to a revised 15% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $396.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR
The Military Exoskeleton market in the U.S. is estimated at US$396.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$580 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 11.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Military Exoskeleton Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Military Exoskeleton Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Military Exoskeleton Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Full-Body Military Exoskeleton (Segment) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Full-Body Military Exoskeleton (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Partial-Body Military Exoskeleton (Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Partial-Body Military Exoskeleton (Segment) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Military Exoskeleton Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: United States Military Exoskeleton Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: United States Military Exoskeleton Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 9: Canadian Military Exoskeleton Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Military Exoskeleton Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 11: Japanese Market for Military Exoskeleton: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 12: Japanese Military Exoskeleton Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 13: Chinese Military Exoskeleton Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 14: Chinese Military Exoskeleton Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Military Exoskeleton Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: European Military Exoskeleton Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: European Military Exoskeleton Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: European Military Exoskeleton Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 18: European Military Exoskeleton Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 19: Military Exoskeleton Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 20: French Military Exoskeleton Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 21: Military Exoskeleton Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 22: German Military Exoskeleton Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 23: Italian Military Exoskeleton Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 24: Italian Military Exoskeleton Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Military Exoskeleton:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: United Kingdom Military Exoskeleton Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Military Exoskeleton Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 28: Rest of Europe Military Exoskeleton Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Military Exoskeleton Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Military Exoskeleton Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 31: Rest of World Military Exoskeleton Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Military Exoskeleton Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
