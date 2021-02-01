Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 9.27 Billion in 2028 and register a substantially high revenue growth rate of 13.1%, during the eight-year forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for improved fuel economy of the vehicle and many other features that support the overall operational efficacy of the vehicular performance such as prolonged battery charge captured from the regenerative brakes, wear & tear reduction on the braking system, and others, are helping in the market growth substantially.
Automotive regenerative braking technology is a part of the energy harnessing of electric vehicles found of hybrids, plug-ins, and batteries. The device utilizes the electric motor as a generator to harness the kinetic energy generated through deceleration and retains the power in the regenerative storage technology of the car. It has been used since electric vehicles were launched early and have seen significant technical changes.
Key Highlights of Report
Emergen Research has segmented the Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market in terms of type, propulsion, application, and region:
