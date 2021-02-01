NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meet the all-new 2022 Nissan Frontier mid-size pickup truck and learn more about the NEXT step in Nissan’s evolution on Feb. 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. EST. Register here.
Media Contact
Josh Clifton
Senior Manager, Product Communications and Auto Shows
615-725-1767
josh.clifton@nissan-usa.com
Kevin Raftery
Nissan Product Communications – SUVs, Trucks and Commercial Vehicles
615-725-5236
kevin.raftery@nissan-usa.com
Nissan North America
Franklin, Tennessee, UNITED STATES
