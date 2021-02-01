NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meet the all-new 2022 Nissan Frontier mid-size pickup truck and learn more about the NEXT step in Nissan’s evolution on Feb. 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. EST. Register here.



For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com . You can also follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube .

Media Contact

Josh Clifton

Senior Manager, Product Communications and Auto Shows

615-725-1767

josh.clifton@nissan-usa.com

Kevin Raftery

Nissan Product Communications – SUVs, Trucks and Commercial Vehicles

615-725-5236

kevin.raftery@nissan-usa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bec971af-30b9-4eb8-b2dd-6f62d97e9216