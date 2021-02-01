VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate Black History Month, TELUS will donate the full cost of the rental of 50 curated films that feature Black artists or Black history in the TELUS Video on Demand library, up to $10,000 to The Black Health Alliance , a community-led charity working to improve the health and well-being of Black communities in Canada. The Celebrating Black History collection is available now through March 1 to all Optik and Pik TV customers, and features a selection of Black biographical and historical films including award-winning titles such as 12 Years A Slave, Harriet, Hidden Figures, and Selma. Rentals cost between $5 and $7.

“At TELUS, our team’s longstanding and passionate belief in the power and importance of diversity and inclusiveness is reflected in our collective commitment to social justice and equality within our organisation and in the communities where we live, work and serve,” says Darren Entwistle, CEO at TELUS. “Black History month presents an opportunity for us to acknowledge the contributions and celebrate the achievements of Black leaders, past and present, amplified this year through the Optik Celebrating Black History Collection featuring Black producers, artists and potent stories. We are privileged to include the Black Health Alliance as our partner in this initiative as we stand united in promoting equity, fairness, and systemic change across Canada and well beyond.”

Optik and Pik TV customers can also access a curated selection of free titles from TELUS Originals, STORYHIVE, and YouTube playlists available on the Community Connections channel, channel 345. Customers can watch films produced by Canadian filmmakers such as Who am I produced by Adhel Arop and Justin MacGrego, and The Walk On produced by Marshall Lee, along with TELUS Original produced series including Secret Alberta, Secret Calgary, Secret Vancouver, and Secret Victoria.



The full list of featured titles in the Celebrating Black History collection can be found on the home screen of Optik and Pik TV. For more information on Optik and Pik TV, visit telus.com/tv .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $15 billion in annual revenue and 15.4 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. At TELUS, we leverage our world-leading technology’s potential to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our long-standing commitment to putting customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada’s largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.