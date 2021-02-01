New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957366/?utm_source=GNW
Laboratories the world over are busy and have been kept open all through the lockdown period as the race to test for infections and develop drugs, diagnostics, and vaccines continues with undiminished fervor. While industrial laboratories were shut down as part of the containment measures, microbiology labs, virology labs, clinical testing labs, research labs and academic labs have been actively involved in the global fight against the pandemic. Against this backdrop, the global market for Clinical Microbiology will reach a projected market size of US6.1 billion by the year 2027, trailing a CAGR of 6.4%. As COVID-19 antiviral drugs and vaccine development intensifies, billions of dollars are being invested in over 100 vaccine candidates forcing labs to work at full and extended capacity. Scientists across the worlds are working away in labs analyzing data and finding newer ways to advance their corona virus research projects. By isolating and differentiating microorganisms, clinical microbiology plays a pivotal role in supporting the global response against COVID-19. The ability to quickly and easily classify a deadly virus like COVID-19 in minutes is of immense importance in planning and mobilizing medical needs.
Efforts to carry out a complete genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 are being ramped up, while the world waits in agony for medical solutions against the infection. Cracking the COVID-19 genome signature is an essential arsenal in the toolkit for diagnostics, vaccine and drug development. With rapid and accurate diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 expected to assist in the control of the outbreak, microbiology labs worldwide are racing to test billions of samples. The COVID-19 serology race is getting bigger and faster. Serology tests remain important as it supports community surveillance efforts by playing a key role in identifying individuals with past COVID-19 infections. Responding in droves are developers racing to develop new COVID-19 antibody tests, and laboratories preparing to test samples. The U. S. and Europe together account for a major chunk of the global market. Growth in the coming years will stem from developing countries in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, driven by increasing automation and growing use of rapid microbiological tests.
Unprepared for the Current Pandemic, A Wiser World in the Post COVID-19 Era Will Stand Committed to Virology, Research, & Healthcare
The healthcare and medical system in most parts of the world are in crisis after decades of neglect. With the pandemic exposing the under-preparedness of health systems worldwide, the healthcare industry has suddenly emerged into a key focus area. Governments worldwide have voiced plans to strengthen the healthcare system. Already governments have announced budgetary support to strengthen the health system`s response to COVID-19. From stepping up clinical research activities to constructing new hospitals and procuring critical care life support devices, several measures are being implemented. The world will need to double its healthcare coverage in the coming years. Countries worldwide will need to intensify efforts to expand healthcare services and increase spending to least an additional 1.5% to 2.0% of GDP on primary care than current spends to ensure universal health coverage by 2030. The scenario brings good news for the clinical microbiology market as it brings new opportunities for demand growth of instruments and reagents. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market for automated and rapid microbiological tests. Emerging nations, such as China, India, and Brazil, present significant opportunities due to their constantly growing healthcare infrastructure. In the post COVID-19 period, Asia will record growth supported by the rising prevalence of various pathogenic diseases, need to accelerate microbiological testing and discovery of adapting and mutating bacterium. Currently, clinical microbiology is widely used in Asia to identify fungal, bacterial and parasitic infections. Focus on healthcare reforms, emphasis on controlling costs of public hospitals, continuous rise in number of patients at primary healthcare centers, and rapid growth of private hospitals will spur growth of independent clinical diagnostics automation.
Formats available: