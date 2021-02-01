New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957366/?utm_source=GNW

Laboratories the world over are busy and have been kept open all through the lockdown period as the race to test for infections and develop drugs, diagnostics, and vaccines continues with undiminished fervor. While industrial laboratories were shut down as part of the containment measures, microbiology labs, virology labs, clinical testing labs, research labs and academic labs have been actively involved in the global fight against the pandemic. Against this backdrop, the global market for Clinical Microbiology will reach a projected market size of US6.1 billion by the year 2027, trailing a CAGR of 6.4%. As COVID-19 antiviral drugs and vaccine development intensifies, billions of dollars are being invested in over 100 vaccine candidates forcing labs to work at full and extended capacity. Scientists across the worlds are working away in labs analyzing data and finding newer ways to advance their corona virus research projects. By isolating and differentiating microorganisms, clinical microbiology plays a pivotal role in supporting the global response against COVID-19. The ability to quickly and easily classify a deadly virus like COVID-19 in minutes is of immense importance in planning and mobilizing medical needs.



Efforts to carry out a complete genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 are being ramped up, while the world waits in agony for medical solutions against the infection. Cracking the COVID-19 genome signature is an essential arsenal in the toolkit for diagnostics, vaccine and drug development. With rapid and accurate diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 expected to assist in the control of the outbreak, microbiology labs worldwide are racing to test billions of samples. The COVID-19 serology race is getting bigger and faster. Serology tests remain important as it supports community surveillance efforts by playing a key role in identifying individuals with past COVID-19 infections. Responding in droves are developers racing to develop new COVID-19 antibody tests, and laboratories preparing to test samples. The U. S. and Europe together account for a major chunk of the global market. Growth in the coming years will stem from developing countries in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, driven by increasing automation and growing use of rapid microbiological tests.



Unprepared for the Current Pandemic, A Wiser World in the Post COVID-19 Era Will Stand Committed to Virology, Research, & Healthcare



The healthcare and medical system in most parts of the world are in crisis after decades of neglect. With the pandemic exposing the under-preparedness of health systems worldwide, the healthcare industry has suddenly emerged into a key focus area. Governments worldwide have voiced plans to strengthen the healthcare system. Already governments have announced budgetary support to strengthen the health system`s response to COVID-19. From stepping up clinical research activities to constructing new hospitals and procuring critical care life support devices, several measures are being implemented. The world will need to double its healthcare coverage in the coming years. Countries worldwide will need to intensify efforts to expand healthcare services and increase spending to least an additional 1.5% to 2.0% of GDP on primary care than current spends to ensure universal health coverage by 2030. The scenario brings good news for the clinical microbiology market as it brings new opportunities for demand growth of instruments and reagents. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market for automated and rapid microbiological tests. Emerging nations, such as China, India, and Brazil, present significant opportunities due to their constantly growing healthcare infrastructure. In the post COVID-19 period, Asia will record growth supported by the rising prevalence of various pathogenic diseases, need to accelerate microbiological testing and discovery of adapting and mutating bacterium. Currently, clinical microbiology is widely used in Asia to identify fungal, bacterial and parasitic infections. Focus on healthcare reforms, emphasis on controlling costs of public hospitals, continuous rise in number of patients at primary healthcare centers, and rapid growth of private hospitals will spur growth of independent clinical diagnostics automation.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Merck KgaA

Neogen Corporation

Qiagen NV

Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.











I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Exhibit 1: The World of Clinical Microbiology Gains Sudden

Prominence as Scientists Mobilize United Efforts to Find Ways

to Detect, Treat & Vaccinate People Against the Novel

Coronavirus: Global Scale of Daily Testing Vs Confirmed

Cases Per Million II-3

Clinical Microbiology: An Introduction II-3

Outlook: Evolutionary Battle against Microbes Drives Market Future II-4

Instant Detection of Pathogens : A New Epoch in the Fight for

Survival II-5

Reagents Account for Major Share II-6

Asia-Pacific Drives Future Growth II-6

Recent Market Activity II-7

World Brands II-8



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-11



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-12

Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields II-12

Exhibit 2: World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion

for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026 II-13

Clinical Microbiology Market Benefits from Digitalization and

Robotization Trend II-14

Integration of Clinical Microbiology with Cloud Computing II-14

Artificial Intelligence Holds Positive Implications for

Automation of Clinical Microbiology II-15

Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics Drive Market Growth II-15

Emerging Technologies in Clinical Microbiology Diagnostics Aim

at Faster Diagnosis II-16

Technological Advances Crucial to Sustain Future Market Growth II-17

Rapid Diagnostics Bring in a Transformation II-18

Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Revolutionize

Microbiological Testing II-19

Traditional Rapid Microbiological Tests Make Way for New, Probe

Tests II-20

Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Throws the Spotlight on Microbial

Testing II-20

Research in Stem Cell Technology, and Regenerative Medicine

Expand Growth Opportunities II-21

Exhibit 3: Stem Cell Banking Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Billion: 2020, 2022 & 2024 II-22

Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted

Diseases Amplify Growth II-22

Exhibit 4: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with

AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2018 II-23

Exhibit 5: Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by

Region for 2018 II-24

Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer

Disease II-24

Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option II-25

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Drives Growth II-25

Exhibit 6: Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in

Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death

in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %) II-27

Exhibit 7: Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among

Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death

in Children Below 5 Years (in %) II-28

Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Infections Drive Growth II-28

Exhibit 8: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable

Diseases (In 000s) II-29

Influenza Boosts Rapid Test Prospects II-30

Exhibit 9: Flu Related CDC Estimates from October 2019-April4,

2020 II-30

Rise in Prevalence of COPD Augments Demand II-30

Exhibit 10: Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage

of Men and Women Affected by the Condition II-31

Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory Diseases II-32

Exhibit 11: World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2019 II-33

Exhibit 12: Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked

to Air Pollution II-34

Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel

Demand II-34

Exhibit 13: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023 II-36

Demographic Shifts & Societal Changes Drive Demand for Test

Volumes II-36

Exhibit 14: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP II-37

Exhibit 15: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050 II-38

Exhibit 16: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015),

(2020-2025) & (2045-2050) II-38



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-39

Table 1: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027 II-39



Table 2: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019 II-40



Table 3: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027 II-41



Table 4: Instruments World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027 II-42



Table 5: Instruments Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 II-43



Table 6: Instruments Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 II-44



Table 7: Reagents Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027 II-45



Table 8: Reagents Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 II-46



Table 9: Reagents Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in

Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 II-47



Table 10: Respiratory Diseases Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 II-48



Table 11: Respiratory Diseases Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 II-49



Table 12: Respiratory Diseases Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 II-50



Table 13: Bloodstream Infections World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 II-51



Table 14: Bloodstream Infections Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 II-52



Table 15: Bloodstream Infections Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 II-53



Table 16: Gastrointestinal Diseases World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 II-54



Table 17: Gastrointestinal Diseases Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 II-55



Table 18: Gastrointestinal Diseases Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 II-56



Table 19: Sexually Transmitted Diseases World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 II-57



Table 20: Sexually Transmitted Diseases Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 II-58



Table 21: Sexually Transmitted Diseases Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 II-59



Table 22: Urinary Tract Infections Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 II-60



Table 23: Urinary Tract Infections Global Historic Demand in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 II-61



Table 24: Urinary Tract Infections Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 II-62



Table 25: Other Disease Areas World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 II-63



Table 26: Other Disease Areas Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 II-64



Table 27: Other Disease Areas Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 II-65



Table 28: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027 II-66



Table 29: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 II-67



Table 30: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 II-68



Table 31: Custom Lab Service Providers Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 II-69



Table 32: Custom Lab Service Providers Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 II-70



Table 33: Custom Lab Service Providers Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 II-71



Table 34: Academic & Research Institutes Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 II-72



Table 35: Academic & Research Institutes Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 II-73



Table 36: Academic & Research Institutes Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 II-74



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Market Overview III-1

Exhibit 17: Healthcare Spending as a % of GDP in the US: 2010-2020 III-2

COVID-19 Pandemic: US Emerges as a Major Market for COVID-19 Tests III-2

Market Analytics III-4

Table 37: United States Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product: 2020 to 2027 III-4



Table 38: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market

in the United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019 III-5



Table 39: United States Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027 III-6



Table 40: United States Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Disease Area: 2020 to 2027 III-7



Table 41: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market

in the United States by Disease Area: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019 III-8



Table 42: United States Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Share Breakdown by Disease Area: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027 III-9



Table 43: United States Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027 III-10



Table 44: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019 III-11



Table 45: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market

Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027 III-12



CANADA III-13

Table 46: Canadian Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Product: 2020 to 2027 III-13



Table 47: Canadian Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand:

2012-2019 III-14



Table 48: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market

in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for

2012, 2020, and 2027 III-15



Table 49: Canadian Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Disease Area: 2020 to 2027 III-16



Table 50: Canadian Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Historic Market Review by Disease Area in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019 III-17



Table 51: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market

in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Area

for 2012, 2020, and 2027 III-18



Table 52: Canadian Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027 III-19



Table 53: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market

in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 III-20



Table 54: Canadian Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III-21



JAPAN III-22

Market Overview III-22

Covid-19 Testing Market in Japan III-22

Demographics Drive Market Growth III-22

Exhibit 18: Breakdown of Population by Age Group in Japan:

2010, 2020, and 2025 III-23

Market Analytics III-24

Table 55: Japanese Market for Clinical Microbiology Instruments

and Reagents: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027 III-24



Table 56: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market

in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2012-2019 III-25



Table 57: Japanese Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III-26



Table 58: Japanese Market for Clinical Microbiology Instruments

and Reagents: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Disease Area for the Period 2020-2027 III-27



Table 59: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market

in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Disease

Area for the Period 2012-2019 III-28



Table 60: Japanese Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Share Analysis by Disease Area: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027 III-29



Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Clinical

Microbiology Instruments and Reagents in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027 III-30



Table 62: Japanese Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 III-31



Table 63: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market

Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III-32



CHINA III-33

Market Overview III-33

Covid-19 Testing Market III-33

Market Analytics III-34

Table 64: Chinese Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2020-2027 III-34



Table 65: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product:

2012-2019 III-35



Table 66: Chinese Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027 III-36



Table 67: Chinese Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Disease

Area for the Period 2020-2027 III-37



Table 68: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Disease

Area: 2012-2019 III-38



Table 69: Chinese Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market by Disease Area: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2012, 2020, and 2027 III-39



Table 70: Chinese Demand for Clinical Microbiology Instruments

and Reagents in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 III-40



Table 71: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market

Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 III-41



Table 72: Chinese Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027 III-42



EUROPE III-43

Market Overview III-43

COVID-19 Pandemic Propels Demand III-43

Growth in Clinical Diagnostics Automation III-43

Rise in Automated, and Rapid Tests in Clinical Applications III-44

Ageing Demography: An Opportunity Indicator III-45

Market Analytics III-46

Table 73: European Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027 III-46



Table 74: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market

in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 III-47



Table 75: European Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027 III-48



Table 76: European Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Product: 2020-2027 III-49



Table 77: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market

in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019 III-50



Table 78: European Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027 III-51



Table 79: European Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Disease Area: 2020-2027 III-52



Table 80: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market

in Europe in US$ Thousand by Disease Area: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019 III-53



Table 81: European Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Share Breakdown by Disease Area: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027 III-54



Table 82: European Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020-2027 III-55



Table 83: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market

in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 III-56



Table 84: European Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III-57



FRANCE III-58

Table 85: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market

in France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027 III-58



Table 86: French Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019 III-59



Table 87: French Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III-60



Table 88: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market

in France by Disease Area: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 III-61



Table 89: French Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Disease Area:

2012-2019 III-62



Table 90: French Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Market Share Analysis by Disease Area: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III-63



Table 91: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020-2027 III-64



Table 92: French Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 III-65



Table 93: French Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027 III-66



GERMANY III-67

Table 94: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market

in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027 III-67



Table 95: German Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019 III-68



Table 96: German Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III-69



Table 97: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market

in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Disease Area for the Period 2020-2027 III-70



Table 98: German Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Disease Area:

2012-2019 III-71



Table 99: German Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Market Share Breakdown by Disease Area: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III-72



Table 100: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 III-73



Table 101: German Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2012-2019 III-74



Table 102: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027 III-75



ITALY III-76

Table 103: Italian Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2020-2027 III-76



Table 104: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product:

2012-2019 III-77



Table 105: Italian Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027 III-78



Table 106: Italian Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Disease

Area for the Period 2020-2027 III-79



Table 107: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Disease

Area: 2012-2019 III-80



Table 108: Italian Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market by Disease Area: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2012, 2020, and 2027 III-81



Table 109: Italian Demand for Clinical Microbiology Instruments

and Reagents in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 III-82



Table 110: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 III-83



Table 111: Italian Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027 III-84



UNITED KINGDOM III-85

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027 III-85



Table 113: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019 III-86



Table 114: United Kingdom Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III-87



Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Clinical Microbiology

Instruments and Reagents: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Disease Area for the Period

2020-2027 III-88



Table 116: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Disease Area for the Period 2012-2019 III-89



Table 117: United Kingdom Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Share Analysis by Disease Area: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027 III-90



Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 III-91



Table 119: United Kingdom Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 III-92



Table 120: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027 III-93



SPAIN III-94

Table 121: Spanish Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Product: 2020 to 2027 III-94



Table 122: Spanish Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand:

2012-2019 III-95



Table 123: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product

for 2012, 2020, and 2027 III-96



Table 124: Spanish Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Disease Area: 2020 to 2027 III-97



Table 125: Spanish Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Historic Market Review by Disease Area in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019 III-98



Table 126: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease

Area for 2012, 2020, and 2027 III-99



Table 127: Spanish Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027 III-100



Table 128: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 III-101



Table 129: Spanish Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III-102



RUSSIA III-103

Table 130: Russian Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product: 2020 to 2027 III-103



Table 131: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019 III-104



Table 132: Russian Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027 III-105



Table 133: Russian Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Disease Area: 2020 to 2027 III-106



Table 134: Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents

Market in Russia by Disease Area: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019 III-107



Table 135: Russian Clinical Microbiology Instruments and

Reagents Market Share Breakdown by Disease Area: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027 III-108



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents





