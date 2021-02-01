New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microalgae Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957363/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spirulina, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chlorella segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
The Microalgae market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$810.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Dunaliella Salina Segment to Record 5% CAGR
In the global Dunaliella Salina segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$472.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$671 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$509.1 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957363/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Microalgae Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Microalgae Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Microalgae Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Microalgae Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Spirulina (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Spirulina (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Spirulina (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Chlorella (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Chlorella (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Chlorella (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Dunaliella Salina (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Dunaliella Salina (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Dunaliella Salina (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Aphanocapsa (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Aphanocapsa (Product Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Aphanocapsa (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Tetraselmis (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Tetraselmis (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Tetraselmis (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020 to 2027
Table 20: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Food (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Food (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Food (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Feed (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Feed (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Feed (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Microalgae Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Microalgae Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Microalgae Market in the United States by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Microalgae Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Microalgae Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Microalgae Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: Microalgae Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Microalgae Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Microalgae Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Microalgae Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Microalgae Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Microalgae Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Microalgae Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Microalgae: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Microalgae Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Microalgae Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Microalgae in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Japanese Microalgae Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Microalgae Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Microalgae Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Microalgae Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Microalgae Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Microalgae in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Microalgae Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Microalgae Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Microalgae Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Microalgae Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Microalgae Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Microalgae Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Microalgae Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: Microalgae Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Microalgae Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Microalgae Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: Microalgae Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Microalgae Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: Microalgae Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: French Microalgae Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Microalgae Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Microalgae Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Microalgae Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Microalgae Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Microalgae Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Microalgae Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Microalgae Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Microalgae Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: German Microalgae Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Microalgae Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Microalgae Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Microalgae Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Microalgae Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Italian Demand for Microalgae in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Microalgae Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Microalgae Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Microalgae: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Microalgae Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Microalgae Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Microalgae in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: United Kingdom Microalgae Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Microalgae Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Microalgae Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: Microalgae Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Microalgae Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Microalgae Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: Microalgae Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Microalgae Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Microalgae Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Microalgae Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Microalgae Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Microalgae Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Microalgae Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Microalgae Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 103: Rest of World Microalgae Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Rest of World Microalgae Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 105: Microalgae Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Rest of World Microalgae Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Microalgae Market in Rest of World: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of World Microalgae Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957363/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: