New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micro Motors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957360/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medical Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Micro Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.
Industrial Automation Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR
In the global Industrial Automation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 211-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957360/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Micro Motor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Micro Motors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Micro Motors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Equipment
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Medical Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial Automation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Automation
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Aircraft by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Aircraft by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for 3D Printing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for 3D Printing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for 3D Printing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Construction Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Micro Motor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Micro Motors by Application -
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Micro Motors by Application -
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation,
Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 34: China Current & Future Analysis for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: China Historic Review for Micro Motors by Application -
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation,
Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Micro Motor Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Micro Motors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Micro Motors by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: France Historic Review for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: France 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 46: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Germany Historic Review for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Italy Historic Review for Micro Motors by Application -
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation,
Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: UK Current & Future Analysis for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: UK Historic Review for Micro Motors by Application -
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: UK 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 55: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Spain Historic Review for Micro Motors by Application -
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation,
Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 58: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Russia Historic Review for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Micro
Motors by Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment,
Industrial Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction
Equipment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Micro
Motors by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Micro Motors by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Micro
Motors by Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment,
Industrial Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction
Equipment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 70: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Micro Motors
by Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Australia Historic Review for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 73: India Current & Future Analysis for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: India Historic Review for Micro Motors by Application -
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation,
Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: India 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 76: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Micro
Motors by Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment,
Industrial Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction
Equipment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: South Korea Historic Review for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Motors by Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment,
Industrial Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction
Equipment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Micro Motors
by Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Micro
Motors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Micro
Motors by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Micro Motors by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Micro
Motors by Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment,
Industrial Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction
Equipment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Latin America Historic Review for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 88: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Micro Motors
by Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Argentina Historic Review for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 91: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Brazil Historic Review for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 94: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Mexico Historic Review for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 97: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Motors by Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment,
Industrial Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction
Equipment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Micro
Motors by Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment,
Industrial Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction
Equipment and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Micro
Motors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 100: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Micro
Motors by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Middle East Historic Review for Micro Motors by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Micro
Motors by Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment,
Industrial Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction
Equipment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Middle East Historic Review for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 105: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IRAN
Table 106: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Iran Historic Review for Micro Motors by Application -
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation,
Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 109: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: Israel Historic Review for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 112: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Micro
Motors by Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment,
Industrial Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction
Equipment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Automation, Aircraft, 3D Printing, Construction Equipment and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 114: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Micro Motors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Automation, Aircraft,
3D Printing, Construction Equipment and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 115: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Micro Motors by
Application - Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957360/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: