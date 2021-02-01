NoHo Partners Plc



STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 February 2021 at 18:30



NoHo Partners provides further information about the progress of financing negotiations

On 10 November 2020, with the release of its interim report for the third quarter, NoHo Partners Plc announced that it will begin financing negotiations with its financers. The future financing package will secure the Group’s financial position over the coming years.

The negotiations are coming to a close and they have progressed in a spirit of good mutual understanding. The Group will announce the outcome as soon as the negotiations have been concluded.