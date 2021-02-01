New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mezcal Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957355/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mezcal Joven, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.7% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mezcal Reposado segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $133.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.4% CAGR
The Mezcal market in the U.S. is estimated at US$133.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$339 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.1% and 14.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR.
Mezcal Anejo Segment to Record 23.3% CAGR
In the global Mezcal Anejo segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$62.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$228.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 25.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957355/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mezcal Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mezcal Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Mezcal Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Mezcal Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Mezcal Joven (Segment) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Mezcal Joven (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Mezcal Joven (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Mezcal Reposado (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Mezcal Reposado (Segment) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Mezcal Reposado (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Mezcal Anejo (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Mezcal Anejo (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Mezcal Anejo (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mezcal Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Mezcal Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Mezcal Market in the United States by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Mezcal Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Mezcal Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Mezcal Historic Market Review by Segment in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 18: Mezcal Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Mezcal: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 20: Mezcal Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Mezcal Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Mezcal Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Mezcal Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Mezcal Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mezcal Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Mezcal Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Mezcal Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: European Mezcal Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Mezcal Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 29: Mezcal Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Mezcal Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Mezcal Market in France by Segment: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: French Mezcal Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Mezcal Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Mezcal Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: German Mezcal Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Mezcal Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Mezcal Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Mezcal Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Mezcal Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Mezcal: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Mezcal Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Mezcal Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Mezcal Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Mezcal Historic Market Review by Segment in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 45: Mezcal Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Mezcal Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Mezcal Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic Review
in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Mezcal Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Mezcal Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 50: Mezcal Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Mezcal Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Mezcal Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Mezcal Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Mezcal Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Mezcal Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Mezcal Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Mezcal Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Mezcal Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Mezcal Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Mezcal Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Mezcal Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Mezcal Historic Market Review by Segment in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 63: Mezcal Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Mezcal Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Mezcal Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Mezcal Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mezcal: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Mezcal Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mezcal Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Mezcal Market Trends by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 71: Mezcal Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Mezcal Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Mezcal Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Mezcal Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Mezcal Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Mezcal Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 77: Mezcal Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Mezcal Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Mezcal Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Mezcal Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Mezcal Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Mezcal Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Mezcal Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Mezcal Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Mezcal Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Mezcal Market in Rest of Latin America by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Mezcal Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Mezcal Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: Mezcal Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Mezcal Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Mezcal Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East Mezcal Historic Market by Segment in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 93: Mezcal Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Mezcal: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Mezcal Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Mezcal Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Mezcal Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 98: Mezcal Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Segment:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Mezcal Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Mezcal Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Mezcal Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Mezcal Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Mezcal Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Mezcal Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Mezcal Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Mezcal Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Mezcal Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Mezcal Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Mezcal Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Mezcal Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Mezcal Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957355/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: