NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII)



CLII has agreed to merge with EVgo. Under the proposed transaction, CLII shareholders will own only 8.7% of the combined company.

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCYAU)



Landcadia Holdings has agreed to merge with HMAN Group Holdings. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Landcadia will own only 26% of the combined company.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: DFHT)



Deerfield Healthcare has agreed to merge with CareMax Medical Group. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Deerfield will retain only 18% of the combined company.

ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. (NYSE: IACA)



ION Acquisition has agreed to merge with Taboola.com Ltd. Under the proposed transaction, Taboola will become a public company traded on the NYSE

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245