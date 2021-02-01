New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mental Health Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957344/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12% over the period 2020-2027. On-premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.9% CAGR and reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Subscription segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR



The Mental Health Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 10.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 140-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cerner Corporation

Core Solutions, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Mindlinc

Netsmart Technologies, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

Qualifacts Systems, Inc.

Valant, Inc.

Welligent Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957344/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mental Health Software Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mental Health Software Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Mental Health Software Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: On-premise (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: On-premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Subscription (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Subscription (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Desktops/Laptops (Mode of Access) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Desktops/Laptops (Mode of Access) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Tablets/Smartphone (Mode of Access) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 10: Tablets/Smartphone (Mode of Access) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mental Health Software Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 11: Mental Health Software Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 12: United States Mental Health Software Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: United States Mental Health Software Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Access: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: United States Mental Health Software Market Share

Breakdown by Mode of Access: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 15: Mental Health Software Market Analysis in Canada in

US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 16: Canadian Mental Health Software Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Canadian Mental Health Software Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Access: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Mental Health Software Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Access for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Mental Health

Software Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 20: Japanese Mental Health Software Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Japanese Market for Mental Health Software: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of

Access for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Japanese Mental Health Software Market Share Analysis

by Mode of Access: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 23: Mental Health Software Market Estimates and Forecasts

in China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 24: Mental Health Software Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 25: Chinese Mental Health Software Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Access for the Period

2020-2027



Table 26: Chinese Mental Health Software Market by Mode of

Access: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mental Health Software Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 27: European Mental Health Software Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 28: European Mental Health Software Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: European Mental Health Software Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 30: Mental Health Software Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 31: European Mental Health Software Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Access: 2020-2027



Table 32: European Mental Health Software Market Share

Breakdown by Mode of Access: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 33: French Mental Health Software Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 34: French Mental Health Software Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: Mental Health Software Market in France by Mode of

Access: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 36: French Mental Health Software Market Share Analysis

by Mode of Access: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: German Mental Health Software Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 38: German Mental Health Software Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: Mental Health Software Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of

Access for the Period 2020-2027



Table 40: German Mental Health Software Market Share Breakdown

by Mode of Access: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 41: Mental Health Software Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 42: Mental Health Software Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 43: Italian Mental Health Software Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Access for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Italian Mental Health Software Market by Mode of

Access: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 45: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Mental

Health Software Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 46: United Kingdom Mental Health Software Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Mental Health Software:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode

of Access for the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: United Kingdom Mental Health Software Market Share

Analysis by Mode of Access: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Mental Health Software Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 50: Mental Health Software Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 51: Rest of Europe Mental Health Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Access:

2020-2027



Table 52: Rest of Europe Mental Health Software Market Share

Breakdown by Mode of Access: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Mental Health Software Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Mental Health Software Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Mental Health Software Market in Asia-Pacific by Mode

of Access: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Mental Health Software Market Share

Analysis by Mode of Access: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 57: Mental Health Software Market Analysis in Rest of

World in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 58: Rest of World Mental Health Software Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: Rest of World Mental Health Software Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Access: 2020 to 2027



Table 60: Mental Health Software Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Access for 2020

and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957344/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001