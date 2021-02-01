U Lucky Dog moving to new spot just 700 feet away



DENVER, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver’s award-winning U Lucky Dog is taking things to the next level.

The daycare and boarding facility in the Fox Street neighborhood has begun construction of a new home about a block away from its current location. The new U Lucky Dog (ULD) will include an expanded number of enclosures and play areas for the four-legged clients. All aspects of ULD will be upgraded and modernized as needed.

“We’re excited for this opportunity to analyze all aspects of the business and to ensure that we are providing the greatest comforts and conveniences in the safest environment for our clients,” said Angelique Salazar, owner of U Lucky Dog, also known as Club ULD. “We are thrilled to be able to make this happen.”

Salazar made the announcement about the relocation via a video that is available for viewing here. ULD will make a follow-up video available closer to the grand opening, so the public can get a full view of the final product.

ULD made its debut on Denver’s doggy daycare scene in 2010, and one of the huge attractions has been the proximity to easy transportation (highways and commuter train); and Salazar was determined to maintain that convenience for ULD’s clients. Another improvement in the new location is the additional amount of outdoor space that will allow the maximum amount of exercise while pets are under ULD’s care.

“For people on their way to the airport for vacations or business trips, this is the place to board their pets,” said Salazar. “If you thought dogs couldn’t smile, you will change your belief when you see their faces upon your return.”

About ULD

ULD has grown to become an award-winning, 25,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor facility for dog daycare and boarding. It includes live webcams and a fully stocked retail shop. ULD is a proud member of the International Boarding and Pet Services Association, the International Association of Canine Professionals and the Mile High Business Association. ULD was started in 2010 by Angelique Salazar, whose roots grow deep in Colorado. She strongly believes that taking care of her community, and its dogs, is the key to enhancing the collective well-being of families.

