New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MEMS Oscillators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957342/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 40.3% over the period 2020-2027. Surface-Mount Device Package, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 38.5% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chip-Scale Package segment is readjusted to a revised 45.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $67.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 38.1% CAGR



The MEMS Oscillators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$67.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$381.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 38.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 36.4% and 34.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Daishinku Corporation

ILSI America LLC.

Iqd Frequency Products Limited

Jauch Quartz GmbH

Microchip Technology, Inc.

Raltron Electronics Corporation

SiTime Corporation

Vectron International, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957342/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

MEMS Oscillator Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Product Definition

Leading Players in the MEMS Oscillator Market by Share: 2018

Product Advancements



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Growth of Internet of Things Unfolds New Avenues of Growth

Global Installed Base for IoT Connected Devices: 2015 -2025

MEMS Oscillators Facilitate the Widening Adoption of Wearables

and Miniaturization of Electronics

5G Evolution Backs the Demand for MEMS Timing Solutions

Global 5G Subscriptions: 2020-2025 (in billions)

Global 5G Connections: 2020-2025 (in billions)

Growing Complexity of Vehicle Electronics Drives the Demand for

MEMS Oscillators

Driverless Car Evolve as an Opportunity Market

Autonomous Vehicles Market by Region: 2020-2040

Growing Role of MEMS Oscillators in industrial Applications



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: MEMS Oscillators Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: MEMS Oscillators Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Surface-Mount Device Package (Packaging) World Market

by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Surface-Mount Device Package (Packaging) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Chip-Scale Package (Packaging) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Chip-Scale Package (Packaging) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: MHz (Band) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$:

2020 to 2027



Table 8: MHz (Band) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: kHz (Band) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: kHz (Band) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:

2020 VS 2027



Table 11: SPMO (General Circuitry) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: SPMO (General Circuitry) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: TCMO (General Circuitry) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: TCMO (General Circuitry) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: VCMO (General Circuitry) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: VCMO (General Circuitry) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: FSMO (General Circuitry) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: FSMO (General Circuitry) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: DCMO (General Circuitry) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: DCMO (General Circuitry) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: SSMO (General Circuitry) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: SSMO (General Circuitry) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US MEMS Oscillator Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 23: United States MEMS Oscillators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Packaging: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: United States MEMS Oscillators Market Share Breakdown

by Packaging: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States MEMS Oscillators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Band: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: United States MEMS Oscillators Market Share Breakdown

by Band: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: United States MEMS Oscillators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by General Circuitry: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: United States MEMS Oscillators Market Share Breakdown

by General Circuitry: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 29: Canadian MEMS Oscillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Packaging: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: MEMS Oscillators Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Packaging for 2020 and 2027



Table 31: Canadian MEMS Oscillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Band: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: MEMS Oscillators Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Band for 2020 and 2027



Table 33: Canadian MEMS Oscillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by General Circuitry: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: MEMS Oscillators Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by General Circuitry for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 35: Japanese Market for MEMS Oscillators: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Packaging for the Period

2020-2027



Table 36: Japanese MEMS Oscillators Market Share Analysis by

Packaging: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Market for MEMS Oscillators: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Band for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Japanese MEMS Oscillators Market Share Analysis by

Band: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: Japanese Market for MEMS Oscillators: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by General Circuitry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 40: Japanese MEMS Oscillators Market Share Analysis by

General Circuitry: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 41: Chinese MEMS Oscillators Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Packaging for the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: Chinese MEMS Oscillators Market by Packaging:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 43: Chinese MEMS Oscillators Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Band for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Chinese MEMS Oscillators Market by Band: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 45: Chinese MEMS Oscillators Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by General Circuitry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Chinese MEMS Oscillators Market by General Circuitry:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European MEMS Oscillator Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 47: European MEMS Oscillators Market Demand Scenario in

US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 48: European MEMS Oscillators Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European MEMS Oscillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Packaging: 2020-2027



Table 50: European MEMS Oscillators Market Share Breakdown by

Packaging: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: European MEMS Oscillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Band: 2020-2027



Table 52: European MEMS Oscillators Market Share Breakdown by

Band: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: European MEMS Oscillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by General Circuitry: 2020-2027



Table 54: European MEMS Oscillators Market Share Breakdown by

General Circuitry: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: MEMS Oscillators Market in France by Packaging:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French MEMS Oscillators Market Share Analysis by

Packaging: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: MEMS Oscillators Market in France by Band: Estimates

and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 58: French MEMS Oscillators Market Share Analysis by

Band: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: MEMS Oscillators Market in France by General

Circuitry: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period

2020-2027



Table 60: French MEMS Oscillators Market Share Analysis by

General Circuitry: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: MEMS Oscillators Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Packaging for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: German MEMS Oscillators Market Share Breakdown by

Packaging: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: MEMS Oscillators Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Band for the Period

2020-2027



Table 64: German MEMS Oscillators Market Share Breakdown by

Band: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: MEMS Oscillators Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by General Circuitry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 66: German MEMS Oscillators Market Share Breakdown by

General Circuitry: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian MEMS Oscillators Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Packaging for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Italian MEMS Oscillators Market by Packaging:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 69: Italian MEMS Oscillators Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Band for the Period 2020-2027



Table 70: Italian MEMS Oscillators Market by Band: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 71: Italian MEMS Oscillators Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by General Circuitry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 72: Italian MEMS Oscillators Market by General Circuitry:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for MEMS Oscillators: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Packaging for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: United Kingdom MEMS Oscillators Market Share Analysis

by Packaging: 2020 VS 2027



Table 75: United Kingdom Market for MEMS Oscillators: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Band for the Period

2020-2027



Table 76: United Kingdom MEMS Oscillators Market Share Analysis

by Band: 2020 VS 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Market for MEMS Oscillators: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by General Circuitry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 78: United Kingdom MEMS Oscillators Market Share Analysis

by General Circuitry: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe MEMS Oscillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Packaging: 2020-2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe MEMS Oscillators Market Share

Breakdown by Packaging: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: Rest of Europe MEMS Oscillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Band: 2020-2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe MEMS Oscillators Market Share

Breakdown by Band: 2020 VS 2027



Table 83: Rest of Europe MEMS Oscillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by General Circuitry: 2020-2027



Table 84: Rest of Europe MEMS Oscillators Market Share

Breakdown by General Circuitry: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: MEMS Oscillators Market in Asia-Pacific by Packaging:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific MEMS Oscillators Market Share Analysis

by Packaging: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: MEMS Oscillators Market in Asia-Pacific by Band:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific MEMS Oscillators Market Share Analysis

by Band: 2020 VS 2027



Table 89: MEMS Oscillators Market in Asia-Pacific by General

Circuitry: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period

2020-2027



Table 90: Asia-Pacific MEMS Oscillators Market Share Analysis

by General Circuitry: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World MEMS Oscillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Packaging: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: MEMS Oscillators Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging for 2020 and 2027



Table 93: Rest of World MEMS Oscillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Band: 2020 to 2027



Table 94: MEMS Oscillators Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Band for 2020 and 2027



Table 95: Rest of World MEMS Oscillators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by General Circuitry: 2020 to 2027



Table 96: MEMS Oscillators Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by General Circuitry for 2020 and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 45

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957342/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001