New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MEMS Automobile Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957341/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Body & Convenience, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$887 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Infotainment segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $636.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The MEMS Automobile Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$636.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$523.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Safety & Control Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
In the global Safety & Control segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$463.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$645.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$339.1 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957341/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
MEMS Automobile Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: MEMS Automobile Sensors Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: MEMS Automobile Sensors Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Body & Convenience (Applications) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Body & Convenience (Applications) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Body & Convenience (Applications) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Infotainment (Applications) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Infotainment (Applications) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Infotainment (Applications) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Safety & Control (Applications) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Safety & Control (Applications) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Safety & Control (Applications) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Powertrain (Applications) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Powertrain (Applications) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Powertrain (Applications) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Component Manufacturers (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Component Manufacturers (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Component Manufacturers (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Semiconductor Manufacturers (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: Semiconductor Manufacturers (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Semiconductor Manufacturers (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: OEM (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: OEM (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: OEM (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States MEMS Automobile Sensors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Applications: 2020
to 2027
Table 26: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market in the United States
by Applications: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Applications: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States MEMS Automobile Sensors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: MEMS Automobile Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Applications: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian MEMS Automobile Sensors Historic Market
Review by Applications in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Applications for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 34: Canadian MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for MEMS Automobile Sensors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Applications
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Applications for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Applications: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for MEMS
Automobile Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese MEMS Automobile Sensors Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Applications for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: MEMS Automobile Sensors Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Applications: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese MEMS Automobile Sensors Market by
Applications: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for MEMS Automobile Sensors in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European MEMS Automobile Sensors Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Applications: 2020-2027
Table 53: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market in Europe in US$
Million by Applications: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Applications: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European MEMS Automobile Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market in France by
Applications: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French MEMS Automobile Sensors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Applications: 2012-2019
Table 60: French MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share Analysis
by Applications: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: MEMS Automobile Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: French MEMS Automobile Sensors Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: French MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Applications for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German MEMS Automobile Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Applications: 2012-2019
Table 66: German MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share Breakdown
by Applications: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German MEMS Automobile Sensors Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Applications for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: MEMS Automobile Sensors Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Applications: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian MEMS Automobile Sensors Market by
Applications: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for MEMS Automobile Sensors in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for MEMS Automobile Sensors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Applications for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Applications for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Applications: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
MEMS Automobile Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom MEMS Automobile Sensors Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe MEMS Automobile Sensors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Applications:
2020-2027
Table 83: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Applications: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Applications: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe MEMS Automobile Sensors Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific by
Applications: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific MEMS Automobile Sensors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Applications: 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Applications: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: MEMS Automobile Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific MEMS Automobile Sensors Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World MEMS Automobile Sensors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Applications: 2020 to
2027
Table 95: Rest of World MEMS Automobile Sensors Historic Market
Review by Applications in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Applications for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 97: Rest of World MEMS Automobile Sensors Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 98: MEMS Automobile Sensors Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of World MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957341/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: