Singapore, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - The Singapore headquartered insurance and reinsurance broker, Pana Harrison (Asia) Pte Ltd, with its various long-term relationships with numerous insurance companies and more than 10 industry moguls, will outsource the digital distribution platform, InsureGuru. This move is spurred by the desire to help consumers eliminate the tedium and confusion from purchasing insurance online.



"We wanted to create something that took the complications of insurance buying out of the equation," says George Kong, CEO of InsureGuru. What sets InsureGuru apart from similar platforms is that it gathers everything you need in one place. With a range of established companies like MSIG, Tokio Marine, SOMPO, HL Assurance, ERGO, Liberty, QBE, AXA and NTUC Income onboard, multiple options exist to suit every specific need. Customers simply fill in their details, or use Singapore's MyInfo service, to receive tailor-made quotations safely, securely, and instantly. They can even access various articles on the Learn portal to enrich their insurance decisions. Everything is literally just a couple of clicks away, on-the-move or from the comfort of one’s home. All made possible by InsureGuru’s belief in balancing decades of industry experience with modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence and BlockChain.

InsureGuru is all about giving options to customers. Policy statuses can be checked online any time with expiry reminders. Those not ready or uncomfortable with purchasing online can save and return, or contact the Gurus always on standby to help. Its partner, Pana Harrison, is a highly accomplished General Insurance and Financial Advisors team, licensed and supervised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. It also has Mitsui & Co, Japan as its shareholder. Together, Pana Harrison and InsureGuru will deliver top-notch, reliable, and tailor-made solutions for every customer.

InsureGuru is a Singapore-registered FinTech Company certified by Singapore FinTech Association as an InsurTech provider. This makes it part of an extensive network of collaborations with industry partners and other global organisations. As a certified FinTech company, InsureGuru has proven itself as a genuine technology solution for the financial sector, serving customers’ insurance needs with ever-increasing efficiency.

Brokers and customers alike will be pleased to know that all this is just the beginning.

InsureGuru already has plans in the pipeline for even more products, features, and functions to create an insurance marketplace for every conceivable need. This includes adding more partnering insurance companies to benefit both customers and brokers.

Insurance made easy with InsureGuru, truly.

About Pana Harrison (Asia) Pte Ltd

Pana Harrison is a general (re)insurance broker, a registered Lloyd's Broker and exempt financial adviser in Singapore, with offices in Myanmar and Taiwan. Established in 1980 as a joint venture with the Harrison Horncastle Insurance Group (UK), Pana Harrison is licensed and supervised by Singapore's Monetary Authority. Its shareholders consist of Pana Harrison Holding, Mitsui & CO Japan and Huntington Partners.



Contact:

George Kong, InsureGuru

george.kong@insureguru.com

CEO

Website: https://www.insureguru.com/

Ronnie Lum, Pana Harrison

ronnie@panaharison.com

CEO

Website: https://www.panaharrison.com/

For the original news story, please visit: https://www.prdistribution.com/news/insurance-made-easy-with-insureguru-2.html