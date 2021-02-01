Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Bone Marrow Transplantation Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bone Marrow Transplantation Market size is projected to reach US$ 15 Bn by 2027, with CAGR of 5.7% during 2020-2027

Disease, cancer, or chemotherapy may damage or kill the bone marrow. A surgical procedure is known as bone marrow transplantation, which replaces compromised or lost bone marrow. Stem cells are collected, processed, frozen and stored in a patient's autologous transplant and then returned to the patient after intensive therapy. Stem cells are obtained from an appropriate donor in an allogeneic transplant and transplanted to the recipient to cure the disease and rebuild the immune system of the recipient.

The growing prevalence of cancer and anemia is the leading catalyst for the growth of global demand for bone marrow transplantation. In turn, global demand for bone marrow transplantation will also expand with advances in technology, enhanced health services, recent evidence of cardiac and neuronal bone marrow transplantation, expanded logistic treatment development and increased per-capita health spending. However, high treatment costs, shortage of bone marrow donors and payment instability in many countries remain a major barrier to the global demand for bone marrow transplantation.

Cell therapy and tissue engineering products for commercialization

The growing demand for bone marrow transplantation is expected to expand in the industry with several organizations involved in clinical trials for cell therapy and tissue engineering products worldwide. Many of the companies have grown from R&D to full market firms. Over the last five years, some have experienced over 30% growth. Stem cell graft is one of the fastest growing cell therapies on the market, estimated at USD 510 million by the end of 2015.

Small Bone Marrow Repayment and Billing Laps

In developed regions, the inability to pay for organ transplantation techniques in tandem with cost-effective bone marrow transplantation has contributed to the slower implementation of the bone marrow transplantation method, particularly in developing regions. Approximately 30% of the world's people consider their bone transplantation to be financially secure.

The CMS payment scheme, which returns significantly low compared to real bone marrow transplantation prices, underlines the limited scope of drugs. The amount of government interest is 47% higher than the actual cost of the operation. This adds up to nearly US$ 40,000 in transplant costs in US medical transplant hospitals.

The increase in allogeneic demand for bone marrow transplants is driven by a lower incidence of disease recurrence and a strong increase in eligible donors.

Bone marrow transplantation with allogeneic substances is currently leading the bone marrow transplantation type. Demand for allogeneic bone marrow transplantation is driven by large increases in healthy patients and a reduced risk of disease recurrence. The market will soon be dominated by autologous bone marrow transplant due to the increasing number of stem cell banks that store healthy cells in patients and the development of healthy blood cells in patients after treatment with conditioning.

The lymphoma indicator is behind a significant uptick in new cases of Hodgkin and increased survival levels for post-bone marrow transplantation.

The bone marrow transplantation industry is mainly in the lymphoma group. This consists of 2 types of Hodgkin and Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. 83,180 new cases of lymphoma were registered by the National Cancer Center (NCI) in 2018. Lymphoma progression is driven by a large increase in lymphoma patients and a higher survival rate after bone marrow transplantation. Throughout 2018, 60,300 new cases of leukemia have been reported by the National Cancer Institute, while leukemia is irregular in the development of white blood cells in the bone marrow.

Regional Stance

Europe held significant market share in 2019 in bone marrow transplantation owing to the high number of bone marrow transplants and the expansion of bone marrow registries. With strong potential for treatment, Latin America is expected to see a significant increase in the number of bone marrow transplants.

Key Players & Strategies

Participants include major global Agendia, Sanofi, Diadexus Inc., Abbott, Qiagen N.V., and Others.

