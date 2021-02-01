BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Noble Capital Markets, Inc. (“Noble”) today announces that RHK Capital (“RHK”) and its team of independent advisors and bankers will be joining Noble and will operate under the new name of RHK Noble Capital Markets (“RHK-NCM”). RHK-NCM, led by its principals Bruce Ryan and Richard Kreger, will operate from Westport, Connecticut with additional branch offices expected in Morristown, New Jersey, Scottsdale, Arizona, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and Hawaii. The full integration of the RHK team is expected to be completed over the next 30 to 90 days. RHK-NCM will primarily focus on investment banking activities and wealth management services, both traditional and fee-based.

“We are extremely pleased that Bruce Ryan, Richard Kreger and the RHK Capital team are joining Noble,” said Nico Pronk, president and CEO of Noble. “This collaboration adds talented, experienced investment bankers and wealth managers, positioning us to grow our assets under management, clients and geographic breadth. I am confident that the synergies between our two groups will be to the benefit of our collective customers, wealth managers and investment bankers.”

“I have known Nico and Mark (Noble’s Managing Partner Mark Pinvidic) for over 10 years. As we conducted our search for a new broker-dealer platform, and from the very start, we knew that Noble is where our team wanted to land," said Richard H. Kreger, head of investment banking at RHK-NCM. "When I was on the buy-side, I had a great opportunity to work with Noble as an institutional investor, attend their incredible conferences and network with them; I look forward to advancing the careers of our team in partnership with the incredibly talented Noble team.”

“Noble, under the same management and ownership, has been in the industry just about as long as I have,” added Bruce Ryan. “This is a tough industry to survive, let alone thrive in… Longevity is very meaningful in terms of credibility and integrity. Noble’s innovative www.channelchek.com platform will also be a great resource for our team of advisors.”

About RHK Capital

RHK Capital is a pioneer in the revival and re-purpose of the rights offering structure, with additional experience in warrant offerings, IPOs, primary offerings, follow-on offerings, registered directs, confidentially marketed public offerings, private placements, secondaries, exchange offers, mergers and acquisitions, stock and asset sales, restructurings, recapitalization and other related investment banking activities. Richard H. Kreger and Bruce Ryan co-founded RHK Capital. Mr. Kreger has closed hundreds of millions of dollars of financing transactions over his sell-side and buy-side career. Prior to RHK Capital, Richard served in various leadership positions for firms including Source Capital Group, Maxim Group, Midtown Partners and H.C. Wainwright. Mr. Ryan has been in the industry for more than 40 years and has held senior positions in several firms, including Source Capital, Smith Barney and Merrill Lynch. Bruce and his team at RHK have advised and funded several hundred million dollars over the last five years in high-end self-storage RE and will be continuing those efforts at RHK Noble. Bruce has also been active in the pre-IPO markets representing both buyers and sellers. Over the past three decades, he has completed numerous private placements and IPOs as managing underwriter.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) www.noblecapitalmarkets.com is a research-driven boutique investment bank that has supported small and microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed and registered broker-dealer, Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade and a half. In 2018, Noble launched www.channelchek.com – an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, industry sector reports, advanced market data and balanced news.

Contact:

contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com or contact@channelchek.com