Seattle, WA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles Smith, founder of Washington’s largest winemaker-owned winery, today announced a new name for his international company – HOUSE OF SMITH. A prolific winemaker, Charles is the visionary and creative force behind an extensive portfolio of celebrated wines that are now fittingly housed under his name.

HOUSE OF SMITH is emblematic of the company that Charles has built over the last 20+ years. The name seeks to communicate the emotion that Charles exudes in his winemaking – a solid and established home to his living vision that keep intensity, integrity, and contemporary culture at its core. Charles believes that wine is a connection to the history of humanity and provides a roadmap to the future to create a lasting legacy. HOUSE OF SMITH shelters the wine we produce, the people we work with, and the integrity, passion, authenticity, and innovation upon which he built his reputation. HOUSE OF SMITH is the house that Charles built.

“HOUSE of SMITH embodies everything I’ve done and everything I will do in the future. This is where all my work lives. This is HOUSE OF SMITH,” introduced HOUSE OF SMITH owner and founder Charles Smith.

“Our goal for HOUSE OF SMITH is to provide wine for everyone and for every table. Whether it’s a celebration or having a nice glass of wine with your Tuesday evening meal, we want to make sure that our wines are available for every life occasion. Compared to other wine regions of the world, Washington is still the new frontier – it is still in its infancy. Honoring Washington’s unique terroir, utilizing the best winemaking techniques and harnessing Charles’ ingenuity and vision for innovation, HOUSE OF SMITH is a portfolio of brands that consumers can trust,” said Anna Mosier, President of HOUSE OF SMITH.

Charles Smith started his company in 1999 and brings a modern take on centuries old wine making traditions. His love for rock and roll, art and pop-culture are evident in each brand that the HOUSE OF SMITH offers.

The brands under the HOUSE OF SMITH umbrella are:

K Vintners: First released in 1999, the label initiated Charles’ style of winemaking, creating some of the highest-rated wines to come from the United States: Royal City, The Creator, Cattle King, The Beautiful, The Hidden, Motor City Kitty and The Boy. K Vintners includes wines of Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon blends, Grenache, Tempranillo, Sangiovese and Viognier.

First released in 1999, the label initiated Charles’ style of winemaking, creating some of the highest-rated wines to come from the United States: Royal City, The Creator, Cattle King, The Beautiful, The Hidden, Motor City Kitty and The Boy. K Vintners includes wines of Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon blends, Grenache, Tempranillo, Sangiovese and Viognier. SIXTO: The old vine, high elevation Chardonnay project, with the Uncovered, Moxee Vineyard, Frenchman Hills Vineyard and Roza Hills Vineyard wines.

The old vine, high elevation Chardonnay project, with the Uncovered, Moxee Vineyard, Frenchman Hills Vineyard and Roza Hills Vineyard wines. ViNO CasaSmith : Fresh, pure, Italian inspired and locally produced, the line is comprised of CasaSmith Sangiovese, Barbera and Primitivo, as well as ViNO Rosé, Moscato, Rosso and Pinot Grigio.

: Fresh, pure, Italian inspired and locally produced, the line is comprised of CasaSmith Sangiovese, Barbera and Primitivo, as well as ViNO Rosé, Moscato, Rosso and Pinot Grigio. Substance: An “elemental” collection includes the flagship Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay along with Vineyard Collection featuring single vineyard expressions of Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon.

An “elemental” collection includes the flagship Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay along with Vineyard Collection featuring single vineyard expressions of Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon. B. Leighton: Crafted by Vice President of Winemaking Brennon Leighton to showcase fruit from the crest of Olsen Hills in the Yakima Valley. The collection of Petit Verdot, Gratitude and Syrah capture the varietal and the vineyard.

Crafted by Vice President of Winemaking Brennon Leighton to showcase fruit from the crest of Olsen Hills in the Yakima Valley. The collection of Petit Verdot, Gratitude and Syrah capture the varietal and the vineyard. POPUP: A modern sparkling wine that is delicious, exciting and infinitely pleasant to drink. Charles enlisted the techniques from the greatest sparkling wine regions of the world while sticking to his origins in winemaking: single-vineyard Washington grown, single-varietal Chardonnay, sustainably farmed and native fermented.

A modern sparkling wine that is delicious, exciting and infinitely pleasant to drink. Charles enlisted the techniques from the greatest sparkling wine regions of the world while sticking to his origins in winemaking: single-vineyard Washington grown, single-varietal Chardonnay, sustainably farmed and native fermented. Golden West: Inspired by the great Pinot Noirs of France, Charles knew that Washington State had the terroir and climate to make some of the best Pinot Noirs in the world. Organically farmed, single-vineyard sourced from the largest planting of pinot noir grapes in Washington, and naturally produced using only native fermentation. Grown at the same latitude as Pommard, France and rooted in limestone soil, similar to the Premier Crus of Vosne Romanée.

For more information about Charles Smith’s vision and HOUSE OF SMITH, visit www.HOUSEOFSMITH.com, and follow @KickAssWaWine on Facebook or Instagram @We.Are.Washington

About HOUSE OF SMITH: Started in Walla Walla, Washington, in the late 1990’s, award-winning winemaker Charles Smith’s company HOUSE OF SMITH includes K Vintners, SIXTO, CasaSmith, Substance, B. Leighton, POPUP, and Golden West. Additionally, Charles owns one-half of Charles & Charles. HOUSE OF SMITH is the largest winemaker-owned winery in Washington and the 5th largest producer in the state. In 2015, the company expanded to Seattle with the opening of Jet City, the largest urban winery on the west coast, that has attracted visitors from around the world. Winemaker and founder Charles Smith is the only person to have received Winemaker of the Year distinctions by both Wine Enthusiast (2014) and Food & Wine (2009). His wines continue to receive broad recognition from leading wine publications such as Wine Advocate, Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiast with 198 scores of 95 points and above, and 768 scores of 90 points and above. For more information visit www.HOUSEOFSMITH.com

Hilary Martin House of Smith 303-907-4411 HMartin@TalkShopAgency.com