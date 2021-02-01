The Muama Enence language translator is a small device which instantly can translate into various different languages. Best tool for any trip in a foreign country. Check out our review.

New York City, NY, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Muama Enence?

Wouldn't it be wonderful if you could speak all the languages in the world? If you could just travel to a foreign country and immediately understand all the locals? Or when you go on a business trip, you don't need to bother with language courses or dictionaries. You don't need to be omniscient to understand every language in the world. Small language translators can help you out a lot and give you the opportunity to understand others and they understand you. And all without them having to speak your language or you having to speak theirs.

It looks like an MP3 player, has a similar size and offers you a perfect translation from one language to another with just a few clicks. The Muama Enence language translator can calmly help you to make yourself understood or your counterpart to make themselves understood in any situation where a foreign language comes into play. You don't even have to travel abroad to do this, because even at home, any stranger who might need help can get it from you, because you can understand them thanks to Muama Enence speech recognition. Easily and quickly without an expensive language course or expensive language books. Click here to discover the current discount!

Why do I need this language translator?

Those who really need this innovative Muama Enence language translator are usually people who only want to travel to another country for a short time without having to spend ages in a language course learning a language that they will never need again afterwards. Either a holiday in a distant country or a business trip does not normally require long and costly language courses.

However, the Muama Enence language translator is not completely unnecessary for people who often come into contact with foreign languages in their free time or at work. They can also help foreign people in their own country who do not yet have a good command of the national language without misunderstandings. There are many possible uses for Muama Enence and it is therefore an interesting and exciting thing to be able to understand the other person's language and talk to each other with just a few clicks. Because the other person also benefits from this small speech recognition system, when he or she speaks into it, the language translator also converts his or her sentences very easily and so both sides understand each other without any problems.

Muama Enence rating and recommendation

Because the Muama Enence language translator can translate both conversation partners and their respective languages, it offers a fluent and easy conversation without misunderstandings. Both sides can understand and help each other without having to speak the other's language. Something like this is a very good thing if you don't have the time and money to attend all the language courses or work through several expensive language books all the time. Maybe you don't like foreign languages in general and find it difficult to learn a new language. The Muame Enence language translator offers a very simple solution and it is also fun to use the little device.

Muama Enence technical facts

The following technical facts are known about this small Muama Enence language translator:

Net weight: 63g

Network: 2.4G WLAN or mobile hotspot

Battery: Lithium polymer battery 900mAh

Charging voltage: AC5V1A

Charging time: two hours

Wireless distance: WiFi unlimited distance

Mode of operation: Button

Additional functions: Music, weather, timer, news, radio, calculator, audio book, exchange rate calculator, encyclopaedia.

Product size: 10x4cm

Translation: within 0.2 seconds.

Speech recognition: more than 36 foreign languages available.

Volume: integrated intelligent noise reduction.

Features: 7-day standby, 8 hours continuous translation, built-in 900mAh large battery, Microsoft translation module, all-metal case.

What are the Muama Enence quality features?

What's special about this little speech recognition device is that it ultimately saves you a lot of money that you probably would have spent on an expensive language course and expensive dictionaries.

You simply hold the small Muama Enence device in front of your mouth, speak into it and within milliseconds it gives you the correct translation. This is also the case with your conversation partner, whom you can understand with the help of Muama Enence: he speaks into the device and a translation comes out.

This speech recognition saves you a lot of money, effort and time.

Judging by the official website of the manufacturer, it seems to have been made in China or Japan. Further info and a discount can be found here on the official website!

General Muama Enence reviews

If the manufacturer's specifications are correct and the language translator really does what it promises, then Muama Enence seems to be a very good help when it is necessary to make oneself understood in a foreign language or to understand the other person. In this way, you are not fixed on a language that you would have to learn and in which you would have to invest a lot of time, money and energy, but you have an infinite amount of foreign language in this small Muama Enence language translator, which offers you the right language depending on your compatriot or compatriot's wife. In this way, you are always well equipped and can switch from one language to the other as the situation requires. And you don't need to know a lot of languages.

A user of Muama Enence speech recognition tells us that he travels a lot on business trips and always encounters new countries and foreign languages. Knowing or learning so many foreign languages at once would be almost impossible for him. Until now, he had always had to find his way around with dictionaries, which was rather difficult and he could hardly make himself understood. Finally, he has found a small language translator that works perfectly and has so many additional functions. On the next business trip, he immediately tried it out and it worked perfectly. He was finally able to make himself understood reasonably and his conversation partner was also able to make himself understood to him. Something like this had never happened to him before and he was now no longer so nervous when travelling to a foreign country whose language he did not speak. Because now he speaks every language in the world.

A user of the Muama Enence translator writes that he likes to travel or fly to different parts of the world on holiday and has had to find his way around with a dictionary for years. This was very exhausting and took a long time until he could make himself understood. In the long run, it became very annoying, he says. When he was on holiday, he liked to photograph beautiful landscapes and that was very exciting for him, but the constant language problems made him travel less and less to remote places on earth. Until he finally came across this little Muama Enence translator and first tried it out in his town with the help of his foreign friends. He was amazed at how flawlessly and also how interestingly it worked and immediately packed it with him when he wanted to travel again. He immediately tried Muama Enence with the locals, in the hotel, on the beach, at the market. Everywhere it worked very well and it amazed him how much time and effort he had already wasted trying to make himself understood over the last few years. If only he had discovered it earlier! But now he enjoys travelling again and is no longer afraid or worried that no one understands him or that he cannot understand the others. If there were any problems, be it with his hotel room or something else, he no longer had to sit it out, but could point it out immediately and sort everything out properly. Now everything is fun again and he is very happy to have found this little device from Muama Enence, which has helped him very well very often.

A user of Muama Enence's small voice recognition tells of how she was always very awkward as a volunteer in domestic refugee aid because she did not understand the refugees and the refugees did not understand her. It was impossible to make each other understand. So she looked for a solution and found the salvation of her big problem in this little Muama Enence language translation. So she spoke her sentences into the little Muama Enence device and immediately it came out in the right language. The refugees did the same, spoke into the device and immediately she herself understood what the refugees wanted to say to her and what problems they had. Since then, she has been using the voice recognition all the time and is now happy that problems can be solved effectively and no precious time is lost through guesswork and misunderstandings.

Another user describes that she lives in a neighbourhood where there are many foreign people who do not speak German very well. She now uses this small device from Muama Enence to possibly eliminate problems or other difficulties by conversing with them. It works very well and both sides get along very well. Visit the official website to see more customer reviews!

Where can I buy Muama Enence?

You can only purchase the small Muama Enence language translator via the official website of the manufacturer, where you will receive a discount of up to 50 per cent and free delivery to your home. Quantity discounts are also available if you want to order more than one device.

You can pay by Visa or Mastercard, PayPal or Klarna.

There is a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the product.

Who is the provider of the product?

The following information can be found on its website about the supplier of the product:

The name "Muama Enence" is a brand name used and operated by the company UAB "Ekomlita". UAB "Ekomlita" is a limited liability company established under Lithuanian law (company registration number 305049890) with its registered office at Gedimino g. 45-7, Kaunas, Lithuania.

Homepage: https://www.enence.com

E-mail: support(at)enence(punkt)com

Phone: +1 (916) 999-9984

Information on instant language translators

Electronic language translators offer everyone the opportunity to understand their counterpart, regardless of whether you speak their language or not. By speaking your sentence directly into the device, it is translated into the desired foreign language and output within milliseconds.

A now more modern variant of such language translators is that the translation can be transferred to your smartphone via an app and transferred into legible writing for the hearing-impaired.

Known FAQ about this product

Q: How do I connect my Muama Translator?

How do I connect my Muama Translator? A: Press the "Power" button on your small device for two seconds until it is switched on. Then connect your smartphone to WiFi or a mobile network. Make sure your smartphone has Bluetooth turned on. Download the Muama Enence app to your smartphone; scan the QR code found either on the user manual or on the outer packaging of your device. Then press "Download". Then open the app, press "allow" on all subsequent notifications. Press "Scan" on your smartphone screen. Press "Muama Enence Translator" to connect your smartphone to the translator. That's all!

Press the "Power" button on your small device for two seconds until it is switched on. Then connect your smartphone to WiFi or a mobile network. Make sure your smartphone has Bluetooth turned on. Download the Muama Enence app to your smartphone; scan the QR code found either on the user manual or on the outer packaging of your device. Then press "Download". Then open the app, press "allow" on all subsequent notifications. Press "Scan" on your smartphone screen. Press "Muama Enence Translator" to connect your smartphone to the translator. That's all! Q: How exactly do I use the translator?

How exactly do I use the translator? A: To do this, you need to connect your smartphone to WiFi or a mobile network. Your translator should be connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth. For the language settings, press the ME icon on your smartphone screen to select your native language. Then press the microphone icon on your smartphone to select the language of the person you want to talk to. To translate the conversation into a foreign language, press and hold the ME button on your Enence device. Now speak into the device in your native language. When you are finished, release the ME button. The device will now play back the sentence translated into the other person's own language. To translate the conversation into your native language, press and hold the microphone icon on your Enence device and let the other person speak into the device in their own language. When he has finished, release the button. The device will now output the sentence translated into your native language. To get the translation in written form, press the keyboard icon on your smartphone.

To do this, you need to connect your smartphone to WiFi or a mobile network. Your translator should be connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth. For the language settings, press the ME icon on your smartphone screen to select your native language. Then press the microphone icon on your smartphone to select the language of the person you want to talk to. To translate the conversation into a foreign language, press and hold the ME button on your Enence device. Now speak into the device in your native language. When you are finished, release the ME button. The device will now play back the sentence translated into the other person's own language. To translate the conversation into your native language, press and hold the microphone icon on your Enence device and let the other person speak into the device in their own language. When he has finished, release the button. The device will now output the sentence translated into your native language. To get the translation in written form, press the keyboard icon on your smartphone. Q: Which languages exactly are available on the device?

Which languages exactly are available on the device? A: The unit has 36 languages: Arabic (Egypt, Saudi Arabia), Bulgarian, Croatian, Chinese/Mandarin [Simplified Chinese (Mainland China, Hong Kong), Traditional Chinese (Taiwan)], Czech, Danish, Dutch, English (Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, United Kingdom, United States), Finnish, French (Canada, France), German, Greek, Hungarian, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Taiwan), France), German, Greek, Hungarian, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Portugal, Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Swedish, Slovenian, Spanish (Spain, Mexico), Ukrainian, Turkish, Vietnamese, Tamil, Telugu, Thai.

The unit has 36 languages: Arabic (Egypt, Saudi Arabia), Bulgarian, Croatian, Chinese/Mandarin [Simplified Chinese (Mainland China, Hong Kong), Traditional Chinese (Taiwan)], Czech, Danish, Dutch, English (Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, United Kingdom, United States), Finnish, French (Canada, France), German, Greek, Hungarian, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Taiwan), France), German, Greek, Hungarian, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Portugal, Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Swedish, Slovenian, Spanish (Spain, Mexico), Ukrainian, Turkish, Vietnamese, Tamil, Telugu, Thai. Q: Do I really need a smartphone for this?

Do I really need a smartphone for this? A: Yes, a smartphone is required to use this translator.

Yes, a smartphone is required to use this translator. Q: Does it work in two ways?

Does it work in two ways? A: Yes, it works in two ways, from one language to the other and vice versa. So you can have a little conversation with anyone without really knowing the language. Text translations are also supported.

