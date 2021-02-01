CHICAGO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano, a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced it was awarded seven dispensary licenses in West Virginia, adding to its previous awards for one cultivation license as well as one processing license. In all, Verano now holds nine licenses in the state.

“We are very grateful to receive seven dispensary licenses in West Virginia,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and CEO. “This marks a significant milestone for Verano. In combination with the medical cultivation and processing permits awarded to us last year, the new dispensary licenses provide us an excellent opportunity to establish a vertically integrated operation in West Virginia. And, with that, a commitment to providing a superior, patient-focused experience to the communities therein, including the development of our full suite of Verano products, as well as retail environments that promote wellness and comfort for our patients.”

Approximately 40 businesses applied for ten available grower licenses provided by the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis.

About Verano: Verano is a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S. An operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and retail facilities, Verano is devoted to the ongoing development of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products to the discerning high-end customer. Active in 12 U.S. states, with 22 active retail locations and approximately 440,000 square feet across its cultivation facilities, Verano has been profitable since it was founded. Verano produces a full suite of premium, artisanal cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Encore™, Avexia™ and Verano™. Verano designs, builds and operates inimitable Zen Leaf™ branded dispensary environments that deliver a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at http://verano.holdings/

