Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 10.67 Billion in 2028 and register a substantially high revenue growth rate of 25.4%, during the eight-year forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A surge in the adoption of electric vehicles and higher penetration for the fast charging electrification for the public transport is likely to spur up the demand for electric vehicle fast charging system. Also, numerous public transport agencies collaborating with automotive companies for the setting up of charging stations that are capable of offering fast charging systems for electric buses are causing a huge market growth.
A higher number of ride hailing, route vehicles public transport system are adopting the electric vehicles owing to the higher profit offering. These public transport vehicle owner require fast charging system, which reduces idle time for their vehicle and increase the ability to provide more operational efficacy. Additionally, the increasing focus by various automotive firms such as BMW, Tesla, Volkswagen Group, and ChargePoint, Inc., among others, on the installation of the advanced charging stations throughout various destinations, including movie theatres, shopping malls, stadiums, hotels, and airports, among others, is projected to fuel the demand for the overall market
Key Highlights of Report
Emergen Research has segmented the Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market in terms of charger type, installation type, application, and region:
