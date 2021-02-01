Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 10.67 Billion in 2028 and register a substantially high revenue growth rate of 25.4%, during the eight-year forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A surge in the adoption of electric vehicles and higher penetration for the fast charging electrification for the public transport is likely to spur up the demand for electric vehicle fast charging system. Also, numerous public transport agencies collaborating with automotive companies for the setting up of charging stations that are capable of offering fast charging systems for electric buses are causing a huge market growth.



A higher number of ride hailing, route vehicles public transport system are adopting the electric vehicles owing to the higher profit offering. These public transport vehicle owner require fast charging system, which reduces idle time for their vehicle and increase the ability to provide more operational efficacy. Additionally, the increasing focus by various automotive firms such as BMW, Tesla, Volkswagen Group, and ChargePoint, Inc., among others, on the installation of the advanced charging stations throughout various destinations, including movie theatres, shopping malls, stadiums, hotels, and airports, among others, is projected to fuel the demand for the overall market

Key Highlights of Report

In February 2019, Hubject announced about entering into a partnership with electric vehicle charging firm Greenlots to implement its groundbreaking ISO 15118 Plug&Charge technology in the North American region. Customers with the novel, Plug & Charge-enabled vehicles would no longer need to be concerned about using a card or an app to pay for the charge.

The market in the Asia Pacific region, in terms of value, contributed to the largest market share of plug-in hybrid PHEV in 2019 and is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 39.8% in the forecast period, attributed to increasing concern towards environmental pollution and government support to promote sustainable mobility.

By region, North America accounted for the largest market share of the Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market in 2019.The market is projected to see a substantial growth owing to its huge implementation in various areas verticals especially in North American region. Extensive proliferation of the EV fast charging infrastructure especially in the United States and rising investment in the EV charging infrastructure, is anticipated to stimulate demand for the market.

Major companies operating in Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market include Advanced Vehicle Manufacturing, Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., EVBox, ABB, Blink Charging Co, ChargePoint, Inc., Elmec Inc. Hong Kong EV Power Limited, GARO, Proterra Inc., Schneider Electric, and Siemens.

Emergen Research has segmented the Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market in terms of charger type, installation type, application, and region:

Charger Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) CCS CHADEMO Tesla Supercharger TYPE-2 (IEC 62196) Others

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) Portable Fixed

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) Public Private

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) Lead-Acid Nickel-Cadmium (Ni-Cd) Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Solid State Lithium-ion (SSB)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



