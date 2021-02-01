TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com (the “Company”) (TSXV: TOI) announced today that it has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) that the previously anticipated trading in its subordinate voting shares was halted this morning before markets opened in order to accommodate an update to the board lot size in the Exchange’s trading system. The Company has been advised by the Exchange that trading is expected to resume when markets open tomorrow, February 2, 2021 with a board lot size of 100 subordinate voting shares. The initial board lot size was expected to be 1,000 subordinate voting shares.



Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual events to be materially different from any future events expressed or implied by such forward -looking statements. Words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “should”, “anticipate” and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the intention to have the Company’s subordinate voting shares resume trading on the Exchange on February 2, 2021. Such forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved, or when such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus.com Inc. is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com Inc. acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.