Washington, DC, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC, the nation’s largest independent health care accreditation organization and the recognized leader in pharmacy accreditation, has launched a first-of-its-kind partnership with Acentrus SpecialtyTM, the largest specialty pharmacy network for hospitals and health systems. The Acentrus network encompasses 111 hospitals and health systems nationwide, from major academic medical centers to community hospitals.

“Hospitals and health systems are increasingly building specialty pharmacy capabilities and it’s vitally important they are accredited, so as to ensure the best outcomes for their patients,” said Heather Bonome, PharmD, Pharmacy Director at URAC. “We are really excited about how this partnership with Acentrus will enable us to accredit more hospital and health system pharmacies.”

The new partnership, which provides Acentrus clients with special discounted pricing for URAC Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation, will strengthen URAC’s goal to improve the quality of health care across the country by encouraging health systems and hospitals to seek specialty pharmacy accreditation, a credential that helps them compete for access to limited distribution drugs.

“By partnering with the Acentrus network, URAC will be able to help a growing number of health systems and hospitals operate specialty pharmacies serving their own patient populations,” added Jeffrey Carr, URAC’s Vice President, Business Development.

“For the first time, the nation’s largest accrediting organization and the nation’s largest specialty pharmacy network have come together to reinforce our shared mission of improving health care qualityfor millions of patients,” said George Zula, RPh, MBA, Acentrus Specialty Vice President. “This partnership advances a fundamental goal shared by Acentrus and URAC—helping people lead healthy lives.”

About URAC:

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. We develop our evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing pharmacies, health care management and operations, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

About Acentrus Specialty:

Acentrus Specialty is the integrated care network and health system solution for specialty pharmacy, addressing the largest and fastest growing area of health care expenditures by empowering members to deliver exceptional, cost-effective, locally integrated care. This is accomplished through a portfolio of services and specialty pharmacy products, as well as member sharing of clinical and operational best practices. The network of health systems consists mainly of academic medical centers and integrated delivery networks, serving more than 5 million inpatient admissions annually, treated by nearly 200,000 physicians. Follow Acentrus on LinkedIn or on the web at acentrusrx.com.

Media Contacts:

For Acentrus Specialty

Steve Campanini

469-299-7250

info@acentrusrx.com

For URAC

Laura Wood

202-326-4805

marketing@urac.org

