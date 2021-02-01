NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISMedia, the leading information and news provider for the residential real estate industry, today announced its 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers. This year's honorees are a dynamic group of individuals who, despite the onslaught of challenges they faced in 2020 due to the coronavirus health crisis, have made news for their positive contributions to the consumers and communities they serve.



RISMedia's 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers include nearly 300 industry members, showcased in the February 2021 issue of RISMedia's Real Estate magazine and in a directory on RISMedia.com , in the following categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Inspirations, Luminaries, Trailblazers and Trendsetters.

Additionally, within the 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers, RISMedia honored its third-annual Hall of Fame Newsmakers:

Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Realogy Expansion Brands

Allan Dalton, CEO & SVP, Real Living Real Estate and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Joan Docktor, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®

J. Lennox Scott, CEO, John L. Scott Real Estate

Vinnie Tracey, President, Realty ONE Group

Dan Forsman, President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Leslie Appleton-Young, SVP & Chief Economist, California Association of REALTORS®

Cameron Merage, CEO & Founder, First Team Real Estate

Craig Cheatham, President & CEO, The Realty Alliance

Rosey Koberlein, Chairperson, Long Companies

"Every year, we're amazed by the incredible ingenuity and success of members in the real estate community, ranging from the glass ceilings being shattered by industry leaders, to the creativity and innovation being implemented at a record pace, and all the way to the wonderful charitable work being accomplished across the nation," said John Featherston, founder, president and CEO of RISMedia. "This year, more than ever, we are proud to recognize the hard work, dedication and determination of real estate's finest professionals—the 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers—who went above and beyond in 2020 even amid a turbulent time for the industry, and the world, facing the challenges head-on and without fear. Help us in celebrating their hard-earned recognition."

RISMedia’s 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers

Here are just some of the nearly 300 individuals honored this year:

Achievers

Morgan Carey, CEO, Real Estate Webmasters

Kymber Lovett-Menkiti, President, the Menkiti Group and Keller Williams Capital Properties

Joshua Harley, Founder & CEO, Fathom Holdings

Thad Wong, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, @properties

Crusaders

Donnell Williams, President, National Association of Real Estate Brokers

Nick Bailey, Chief Customer Officer, RE/MAX

Jessica Edgerton, EVP of Operations / Corporate Counsel, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Ryan Weyandt, CEO, LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance

Futurists

Marc Gould, Senior Vice President, National Association of REALTORS®

Kathryn Redican, COO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties

Charis Moreno, Vice President of Sales, NextHome, Inc.

Joe Rand, Executive Director / Chief Creative Officer, Broker Public Portal / Howard Hanna | Rand Realty



Influencers

Dermot Buffini, CEO, Buffini & Company

Sherri Johnson, CEO & Founder, Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting

Tommy Choi, Co-Founder, Weinberg Choi Residential

Shannon McGahn, Chief Advocacy Officer, National Association of REALTORS®



Inspirations

Ennis Antoine, SVP of Training and Career Development, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Paul Boomsma, President & CEO, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Sue Yannaccone, President & CEO, Realogy Franchise Group

Britton Sanchez, Vice President Franchise Operations, HomeSmart Internd

Luminaries

Gino Blefari, CEO, HomeServices of America

Mike Pappas, President & CEO, The Keyes Company

Helen Hanna Casey, CEO, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Dan Steward, President & CEO, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors®



Trailblazers

Bess Freedman, CEO, Brown Harris Stevens

Bob Goldberg, CEO, National Association of REALTORS®

Teresa Palacios Smith, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, HomeServices of America and HSF Affiliates

Jim D’Amico, CEO, CENTURY 21 North East



Trendsetters

Carrie Little, Managing Broker, CarMarc Realty Group

Doug Nesbit, Director Affinity Partnerships, CMG Financial

Craig McClelland, VP & COO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers

Amy Chorew, VP of Learning, Realogy Expansion Brands

For consideration for the 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers, please email nominations to maria@rismedia.com . Official online nominations will open this spring.

