ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livanta LLC (“Livanta”) announced that it has attained compliance with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 requirements for the third consecutive year, earning re-certification through December 2023. Extensive audits of the company’s operations were conducted most recently in November and December 2020, with re-certification officially confirmed on January 6, 2021. In the last three years (i.e., 2018-2020), Livanta’s ISO 9001 audits have resulted in zero negative findings. The company has continuously been recognized for developing and implementing best practices, activities, and processes to improve quality that go beyond the extensive ISO requirements. Livanta has maintained ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system since 2006.



The rigorous ISO 9001:2015 certification requirements govern all facets of Livanta’s quality management system and operations. ISO is globally recognized and is the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards. ISO’s international standards help ensure that a company’s products, services, and processes are reliable and of exceptional quality. Earning ISO certification assists companies of all sizes with developing structures to build an effective quality management system that aligns with their business strategy and operational needs.

Livanta is a leading government contracting firm focused on healthcare quality improvement and information technology. Livanta provides services to government health care agencies on behalf of beneficiaries, their families, and their caregivers. Livanta also supports medical providers, payers, and other stakeholders.

Livanta’s quality management system includes processes for medical record, claims, and utilization reviews; care navigation and transition; strategic communications; management; contracting; accounting; and quality measurement and improvement services. Livanta’s corporate quality management system requires all employees to provide quality services and products to customers; meet customers' expectations and requirements through quality, service, and reliability; continually monitor performance; and improve the effectiveness of products and services.

Livanta’s commitment to the ISO 9001 standard, which is based on quality management principles, includes having a strong customer focus, a standard process-based approach, a focus on risk management, and ongoing quality improvement. Livanta’s leadership engages the workforce so that it can deliver reliable, high-quality products. Livanta has offices in Annapolis Junction, Maryland and Las Vegas, Nevada. Activities and processes at both locations are routinely included in the ISO 9001 audits. American Systems Registrar, a management systems certification body, issued Livanta’s ISO 9001:2015 certificate (#C4152).

"Livanta’s quality management system ensures that we have a clear process for our work, objectives and measures that help us monitor our progress, and support for on-going process improvement," said Roger Hebden, Livanta’s Chief Executive Officer. "The ISO 9001 certification process helps us make sure we are meeting our customers’ requirements and our own internal standards. Leadership and staff know what needs to be done, and we have the tools in place to ensure quality, consistency, and reliability. It is a part of our culture and how we strive for excellence, every day.”

For more information about Livanta, please visit: www.Livanta.com.

About Livanta LLC:

Livanta LLC, established in 2004, is a privately held, government contracting firm headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD. The company’s success lies within its team of knowledgeable professionals who are committed to providing excellent service and quality products powered by exceptional IT solutions and data analytics.

