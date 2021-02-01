NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL & OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced that it has filed a (final) short form base shelf prospectus with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The Canadian base shelf prospectus is valid for a 25-month period, during which time Trulieve and certain of its securityholders may qualify the distribution by way ‎of prospectus in Canada of up to C$750 million of subordinate voting shares, debt securities, ‎warrants, subscription receipts, units, or any combination thereof of the Company from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of the offering. The specific terms of any future offering will be established in a prospectus supplement to the shelf prospectus, which supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Unless otherwise specified in the prospectus supplement relating to a particular offering of securities, the net proceeds from any sale of any securities may be used by Trulieve for general corporate purposes, including funding ongoing operations and/or working capital requirements, to repay ‎indebtedness outstanding from time to time, for capital projects and potential future acquisitions.

A copy of the (final) base shelf prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the US, and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Trulieve’s subordinate voting shares are listed on the CSE under the symbol “TRUL” and trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol “TCNNF”.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, capital raising initiatives and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Words such as “expects”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Such factors include, among others: the risks and uncertainties identified in the (final) short form base shelf prospectus of the Company and in the Company's other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

For further information, please contact:

Lynn Ricci, Director of Investor Relations — (850) 480-7955, IR@trulieve.com