NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of those who lost money using Robinhood Financial, LLC, Robinhood Securities LLC, and Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) resulting from allegations that Robinhood may have engaged in illegal market manipulation.



SO WHAT: If you used the Robinhood trading platform to invest in AAL, AMC, BB, BBBY, or GME, and suffered losses as a result of Robinhood’s actions to curb trading and increase margin requirements for certain of these securities on January 28, 2021, you may be entitled to seek compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action.

DETAILS OF THE MATTER: On January 28, 2021, Robinhood announced that it was restricting transactions in certain securities to closing positions only, including, AAL, AMC, BB, BBBY, and GME, and raising margin requirements for those securities, purportedly to “keep customers informed through market volatility.” As a result of this artificial market constriction, prices of the aforementioned securities fell dramatically, and investors were significantly damaged.

