TAMPA, FL, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trxade Group, Inc. ( MEDS ) an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform, today announced that it will postpone its virtual roadshow, previously scheduled for Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to a later date that will be announced via press release.



“The virtual roadshow will be postponed to a later date, which will be announced via press release accompanied by a webcast link and dial-in numbers once finalized,” said Suren Ajjarapu, Chief Executive Officer of Trxade Group. “I would like to thank our shareholders for their patience as we continue to execute upon our near-term business objectives. I look forward to presenting an overview of the business model, short-term growth initiatives and a corporate update to both new and prospective investors.”

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that fosters price transparency, thereby improving profit margins for both buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals. Trxade Group operates across all 50 states with the central mission of making healthcare services affordable and accessible. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of three synergistic operating platforms; (1) the Trxade B2B trading platform with approximately 12,000 registered users, (2) Integra Pharma Solutions, Trxade Group's virtual wholesale division, and (3) the Bonum Health platform offering affordable telehealth services. For additional information, please visit us at www.trxade.com or at www.bonumhealth.com .