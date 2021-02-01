CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market close on Monday, February 22, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.



What: EverQuote Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call When: Monday, February 22, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (877) 273-5005

International: (647) 689-5410 Conference ID: 8772399 Replay: US/Canada Toll-Free: (800) 585-8367

International: (416) 621-4642 Conference ID: 8772399 (Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 28, 2021) Webcast: http://investors.everquote.com/

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to use data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized ultimately reducing cost and risk.

For more information, visit everquote.com and follow on Twitter @everquotelife, Instagram @everquotepics, and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/everquote/.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8424

Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com