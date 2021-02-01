ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced the election of Directors at its shareholders meeting held on February 1, 2021. Shareholders elected T. Joe Crawford, retired Vice President and General Manager – Steel Dynamics Roanoke Bar Division, Maryellen F. Goodlatte, attorney and of counsel – Glenn Feldmann Darby and Goodlatte, and Paul W. Nester, President and CEO – RGC Resources, Inc., for three-year terms. Shareholders also ratified the appointment of Brown, Edwards & Company, L.L.P. as auditors for fiscal 2021.



At a meeting of the Board of Directors, following the annual shareholders meeting, John B. Williamson, III was elected Chairman of the Board and Paul W. Nester was elected President and CEO of RGC Resources, Inc. The following RGC Resources senior officers were also elected: Randall P. Burton, II, Vice President, CFO, Secretary and Treasurer, Lawrence T. Oliver, Assistant Secretary/Assistant Treasurer, and Robert L. Wells, II, Vice President and Chief Information Officer. In addition, Roanoke Gas Company, the largest subsidiary of RGC Resources, elected the following senior officers: Paul W. Nester, President and CEO, Randall P. Burton, II, Vice President, CFO, Secretary and Treasurer, Lawrence T. Oliver, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Strategy and Assistant Secretary/Assistant Treasurer, Carl J. Shockley, Jr., Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Robert L. Wells, II, Vice President, Customer Service.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to approximately 62,500 customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries including Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.