Contango acquires assets from Silvertip in the Big Horn, Permian, and Powder River Basins

Assets acquired are low decline, oily, and held by production

Contango’s net producing oil decline rate projected to drop to approximately 11% in 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) (“Contango” or the “Company”) today announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of assets located in the Big Horn, Permian, and Powder River Basins (“Project Silvertip”).



In accordance with the terms of the Purchase and Sale Agreement (“PSA”), Contango acquired these assets for $58 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments and an August 1, 2020 effective date.

Wilkie S. Colyer, Jr., Contango’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited to announce the closing of the Silvertip assets. Since signing the PSA, we have only grown more excited by the producing reserves, employees, and upside the Silvertip assets provide. We continue to be on the lookout for additional acquisition opportunities like Silvertip in this target rich environment.”

About Contango

Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Fort Worth, Texas based, independent oil and natural gas company whose business is to maximize production and cash flow from its offshore properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and Louisiana and, when determined appropriate, to use that cash flow to explore, develop, and increase production from its existing properties, to acquire additional PDP-heavy crude oil and natural gas properties or to pay down debt. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at http://contango.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on Contango’s current expectations. The words and phrases “should”, “could”, “may”, “will”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “expect”, “potential”, “possible”, “upside”, “project”, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements and express Contango’s expectations about future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication that address activities, events or developments that Contango expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Contango’s control. Consequently, actual future results could differ materially from Contango’s expectations due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to market conditions, industry conditions, access to capital, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to realize the benefits of the asset acquisition, actions by third parties (including investors), and other factors which could affect Contango’s operations or financial results, including those described in Contango’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results and developments may differ materially from the projections in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and are based on the estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. Contango does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions change, except as required by law.

Contango Oil & Gas Company

E. Joseph Grady, 713-236-7400

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Source: Contango Oil & Gas Company



