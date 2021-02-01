MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Max has been in the real estate business since 2010 and ever since they have been innovating and giving real estate services that are cost effective and implemented for the long run. Save Max introduced the List Your Home for $999 model wherein they promised and delivered incomparable full brokerage services for as low as $999 - regardless of the value of the home with an objective to provide the best Real Estate services at an affordable price to the client. They also stood true to their motto ‘Sell Max with Save Max’ and brought a lot of trust with their clientele. Over the years Save Max kept moderating their business model to meet the business needs and kept introducing innovative solutions to the market.



Real estate is one of the biggest industries in Canada, therefore a lot of investors and business minded people are driven to it. When most people think about transitioning to real estate, the first thing that comes to mind is taking a Real Estate License. With all the education and licensing requirements, however, that can seem quite discouraging and many a times people refrain from joining this industry because of this reason. At Save Max we feel that to be a part of this dynamic and ever-growing industry you should not be dependent on a Real Estate License. As always, we have come up with a process to overcome the challenge and introduced an innovative solution for anyone who wants to live a Sudo life of a Realtor at Save Max. Save Max has come up with FOCO (Franchisee owned & Corporate Operated) model wherein you can own a real estate Franchise without a real estate or broker license. Your franchise will operate just like any other real estate franchise with Realtors® and Brokers working and you operating as an owner for the same and contributing towards the Business Development of the Franchise.

Sachin Gupta, COO Save Max Group of Companies and Owner of Save Max Supreme Real Estate mentions, “When you buy a franchise with any fast-food brand, you don’t necessarily need to cook inside, you can hire people to do your tasks. Save Max is doing the same, we are bringing you the brand Save Max which is established in the real estate market and helping you through the business by taking care of the technical aspects of things.”

Save Max will extend support right from marketing the franchise you own to training your people and managing all administrative tasks for you. All you need to do is, get into the roller-coaster and enjoy the real estate experience. Despite COVID, 2020 saw a huge influx of interest in real estate and is said to be rapidly cultivating careers for people who seek that kind of entrepreneurship in Canada. With the commencement of the FOCO model, Raman Dua, President & CEO at Save Max Real Estate, says, “I am overwhelmed with the response we received when we went to Vancouver early last week. We received so much love and support from people. We love the enthusiasm that we see, and we are very hopeful to see bright entrepreneurs taking the baton of Save Max to nooks and corners of Canada. We are soon going international as well and I am extremely elated to introduce this unique business model we have created in the real estate world.”

Kamal Tomar, Director of Franchise Operations & Hiring says, “Save Max is growing rapidly and with our wings spreading end to end in Canada, we hope to disrupt and revolutionize the entire real estate industry soon. We have received a lot of interest in this business model and I am very happy to mention that we will be making close to 36 franchise by the end of the month. If you are interested, we are happy to speak with you one on one to understand your vision. Please feel free to reach me at kamal@savemaxcorp.ca and I will most definitely be able to guide you through the process.”

Save Max understands the importance of keeping pace with the current technologies to ensure the best services to the end user as well as to create an ease of service for any Realtor who joins them. Save Max has also built an eco-system which provides an end-to-end solution to the Realtor from generating the leads and moving them up in the ladder to keeping the potential clients engaged with latest Real Estate Properties based on artificial Intelligence & behaviour automation. Further Save Max has also tied up with robust platform “Workeefy” wherein Realtor can order services related to real estate such as Sign Installation, Virtual Tour, Staging, Cleaning, Disinfection and many more with a click of a button. Unlike other companies using only technology to drive their real estate business, Save Max is building and scaling their business with a technology that has human touch to it which Save Max feels is vital to Real Estate.

To learn more about Save Max or the FOCO model, visit www.savemax.ca or call 905.459.7900

About Save Max Group of Companies:

Save Max Real Estate is one of the fastest growing brokerages and opened its first real estate office in Brampton in 2010. From making history in the field of real estate by achieving $100 million sales volume within 16 months of inception to achieving +$4.8 billion sales volume and 9,000 transactions until today, Save Max has always strived to stay true to its beliefs to deliver an exceptional real estate experience to all its valued clients.

Save Max has had the opportunity to serve its clients and provide incomparable real estate services for past 10 years with a strong & Professional Team of 300+ Realtors and will keep doing the same in the future. Save Max will have 36 Operational franchisees in Ontario, Alberta and working towards expanding its base in British Columbia & Prince Edward Island.

*Offer not claiming you can work as a real estate agent without license. +Total sales volume & transactions by Save Max Real Estate Franchises from April 2010 - until today where Save Max Real Estate Franchises acted as a listing brokerage or co-operating brokerage.