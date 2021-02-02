Las Vegas, USA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics and Analysis, 2021
ERYtech Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Galera Therapeutics, Propanc and several other key companies are set to transform the Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline landscape in the coming years.
DelveInsight’s, “Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Insights, 2021” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the Advanced Pancreatic Cancer pipeline landscape. It comprises Advanced Pancreatic Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Advanced Pancreatic Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and further highlights the inactive Advanced Pancreatic Cancer pipeline products.
Key Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Report Highlights
Advanced Pancreatic Cancer means cancer has spread from where it started or has come back sometime after treatment (recurrence). Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Treatment is usually chemotherapy. Chemotherapy travels via the bloodstream to reach cancer cells, which are in many places throughout the body. This treatment may reduce the tumors or impede their growth and may benefit patients to live longer.
Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics
The lead product candidate, Eryaspase consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cell’s altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. Eryaspase is in phase III clinical development for the second-line pancreatic cancer treatment and in phase II for first-line triple-negative breast cancer treatment. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform that utilises a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYtech develops a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs.
Scope of Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Drug Insight
Key Questions regarding Current Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report
Table of Contents
|1
|Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Introduction
|2
|Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Executive Summary
|3
|Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Overview
|4
|Advanced Pancreatic Cancer: Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
|5
|Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics
|5.1
|Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Late Stage Products (Phase III)
|5.1.1
|Eryaspase: ERYtech Pharma
|5.2
|Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
|5.2.1
|GSK 2256098: GSK
|5.3
|Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)
|5.3.1
|GC4419: Galera Therapeutics, Inc.
|6
|Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Preclinical Stage Products
|6.1
|PRP-DCM: Propanc
|7
|Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutic Assessment
|8
|Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Inactive Products
|9
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|10
|Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Key Companies
|11
|Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Key Products
|12
|Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Unmet Needs
|13
|Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers
|14
|Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|15
|Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Analyst Views
|16
|Appendix
|17
|About DelveInsight
