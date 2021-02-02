KYOTO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Kamitsujien CO.,Ltd. has just launched three types of "Flavored Green Tea" (Strawberry Flavor, Banana Flavor, and Mango Flavor) with the mild taste of Uji Matcha and the aroma of fruits, in order to make it easier for people to enjoy Uji Matcha, which is a cultural asset of Kyoto. They became available in the USA on Amazon from 1st January 2021.



Takanobu Kamitsuji, the President of Kamitsujien CO.,Ltd. announced that the launch is a major step taken by the company to share its flavor with many people across the world.

“We developed "Flavored Green Tea" in order to share the taste of our Uji Matcha, which is popular among tea ceremony conductors and confectionery artisans, with many people around the world. You can enjoy the mildness of Uji Matcha and the aroma of fruits.” He said

The Flavored Green Tea is usually prepared by skilled workers using frosted sugar to make it easier for it to dissolve. It is also easier to make and it is usually one serving at a time given its sticky nature. It is produced by Kamitsujien which is a teahouse in the main production area of Uji tea in Kyoto, and a highly regarded brand in the fields of home use, commercial use, and confectionery use.

For the best flavors, you can put one stick of powder in a glass and pour 150cc of cold water or milk into the glass and stir well. You can also use hot water of hot milk in the same quantity. Flavored Green Tea dissolves well both in cold water and in hot water, but it tastes even better when mixed with milk.





About Kamitsujien CO.,Ltd.



We have been involved in the tea business for 250 years since the first generation. We started producing green tea at our own field in Uji-Tawaracho, Kyoto, the birthplace of Japanese green tea. We have been producing green tea with confidence using the traditional techniques that have been handed down through our long history. Our teas are sold in supermarkets and department stores all over Japan. It is also very popular among restaurants for commercial use and confectionary stores for use as a raw material for confectionery.

Website: https://kamitujien.jp/

