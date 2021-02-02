MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Set for a new press campaign, “Wellbeing for Mothers” (published by Balboa Press AU in November 2019) from author Mary North is a must-read guide for all mothers with young children to help them navigate their way through the challenges of being a mum in today’s world.

North thought that she was living the life of a typical stay-at-home mum, devoting herself to raising her children, putting them first and herself last. But it was not until her health took an unexpected downturn that she realised she had ignored her own needs for too long and she began to understand the importance of caring for herself as a mother.

In “Wellbeing for Mothers,” she offers a look at her journey and presents topics that evoke reflection through discussion and practical exercises that are designed to guide readers towards achieving wellbeing. Here, the author presents a perspective on a host of topics such as understanding time versus balance, practicing self-love, letting go, seeking relaxation, being present, prioritising without feeling guilty, and living one’s authentic life. In a conversational tone and style, she shares simple and easy-to-apply tools that help young mothers to manage the challenges that life presents, find the support they need and enable them to live their best life.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from her book, North says, “(I) would like to help other mums prioritise themselves a little, to feel supported and well equipped to achieve their own wellbeing and ultimately that of their families. I would like to remind readers that they matter and for them to recognize the important role that their personal wellbeing irrevocably plays in their ability to care for their families and in turn contribute to their wellbeing.”

“Wellbeing for Mothers”

By Mary North

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 68 pages | ISBN 9781504315043

E-Book | 68 pages | ISBN 9781504315050

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Mary North studied journalism at Deakin University before starting her career as a journalist, presenter, and producer for community television and marketing/events manager in the global corporate space. Her work afforded her the opportunity of living in both Singapore and London before settling in Melbourne where she set up her home and family business, with her husband, Mike, and their two boys, Robbie and Harrison.

