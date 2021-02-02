BOSTON, England, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I had never seen a quiz book which covered all 197 countries and sovereign states in the world. With travel restrictions due to COVID-19, I felt that it was a good opportunity to transport people around the globe in a rather different way,” Richard Anderson states.

“Quiz of the World!” (published by AuthorHouse UK) is a unique quiz book giving 20 varied questions and answers on all 197 countries and sovereign states in the world. It is suitable for all ages and there are helpful hints included in the harder questions to assist readers over the hurdles. It will be an invaluable resource for quizzers and question-setters involved in quiz clubs, leagues and shows everywhere.

“Quizzes are more popular than ever and the COVID-19 lockdowns have led to thousands of new quiz enthusiasts 'Zooming' each other with questions of their choice. Whether you are a senior member of an established pub quiz league or a junior in a school quiz club, there is plenty to keep you interested here,” Anderson says.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from this book, Anderson answers, “I hope this quiz book will prove both educational and entertaining as well as enlightening for the readers.” For more details about this book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/822895-quiz-of-the-world

“Quiz of the World!”

By Richard Anderson

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 408 pages | ISBN 9781665583046

E-Book | 408 pages | ISBN 9781665583039

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Richard Anderson is a former Modern Languages teacher based in Boston, Lincolnshire, UK who has been organizing quiz clubs and tournaments for over 50 years. He is a member of two successful local pub quiz teams. He has appeared as a contestant on Channel 4’s popular quiz show “Fifteen To One.” This book has been co-edited by his friend and ex-colleague, Ron Abbott.

