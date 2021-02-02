DUBBO, Australia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In her first book, “Are We There Yet Grandma?” Felicity Newton took readers on a fun sing-along, storytelling car journey with her five-year-old granddaughter Ivie. This time, in “When Grandma Comes to Visit” (published by Xlibris AU), Newton shares her special one-on-one day out with her grandson Tarj.

Grandma is excited about traveling to the Central Coast to mind her grandchildren during the school holidays. However, grandma and grandson Tarj have a little secret together that they cannot tell Tarj’s little sister Ivie yet. Ivie still has to go to pre-school, but Tarj is staying very quiet as he is having a special day out with grandma. Together, they enjoy a day of exploring, adventure, storytelling, funny moments and laughter.

“In today’s society, I believe my book reinforces family values and the understanding of love and connection, even though long distances may be present,” Newton states. “We have endured a very tough year in 2020 with COVID-19 and I believe the distance we had to maintain from others and certainly the inability to visit family has highlighted the importance and preciousness of special family time.”

“When Grandma Comes to Visit” is part of a trio collection inspired by the author’s three grandchildren. These books are written to inspire families to not take any moment for granted. Visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/810833-when-grandma-comes-to-visit to get a copy.

“When Grandma Comes to Visit”

By Felicity Newton

Softcover | 8.5 x 8.5in | 52 pages | ISBN 9781984507174

E-Book | 52 pages | ISBN 9781984507167

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Felicity Newton is an Australian country girl born in Dunedoo, in Western New South Wales, and lived on her family farm on the Boomley Road, Elong Elong. After completing high school at Dunedoo Central School in 1985, Newton moved with her parents and siblings to Dubbo, where she now works at a local high school. Newton has one daughter Jessica and three grandchildren: Tarj, Ivie and Nylah. She resides in Dubbo with her husband Chris and their dachshund named Daisy.





Xlibris Publishing Australia, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider dedicated to serving Australian authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibrispublishing.com.au or call 1-800-844-927 to receive a free publishing guide.

Attachment

Marketing Services XlibrisAU 1-800-844-927 marketingservices@xlibris.com.au