WISeKey Delivers Secure Microcontrollers for LEGIC’s Multi-Purpose Security Modules / Reader ICs

Geneva – February 2, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that is has delivered microcontrollers from its MicroXsafe range to LEGIC Identsystems (“LEGIC”), a Swiss-based provider of a Security Platform for smartphone- and smartcard-based access, mobility, shared resource and industrial IoT applications.

"We are proud to continue to work with LEGIC, a valued customer for the past six years, to develop highly secured microcontrollers. Our cooperation with LEGIC in the secure microcontroller range is a strong recognition of our unparalleled expertise in developing innovative products specifically designed to support our clients’ unique security requirements," said Carlos Moreira, CEO and Founder of WISeKey.

The MicroXsafe range contains microcontrollers based on the ARM SC300 core with crypto accelerators and 1 MB Flash and provides LEGIC with a very high level of security for their current security module that supports all globally relevant smartcard technologies such as LEGIC prime and advant, MIFARE®, and HID iCLASS®, as well as mobile applications implementing LEGIC neon files. The module’s high security requirements are fulfilled with the Common Criteria EAL5+ certified products of the MicroXsafe range, delivering mutual authentication, key diversification, and data encryption.

"Thanks to the dedication of WISeKey’s team in supporting us in the development of the secure code in their products, we have been able to successfully integrate these secure elements in one of our high runners in the LEGIC Security Platform," said Marcel Plüss, Vice President Innovation & Technology, LEGIC.

MicroXSafe products are part of the secure semiconductor portfolio of WISeKey. For more information on WISeKey’s secure semiconductor products please visit: https://www.wisekey.com/products-services/secure-semiconductors/secure-microcontrollers/ .

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

About LEGIC

For over 25 years, Swiss-based LEGIC Identsystems has enabled companies from around the world to deploy solutions with demanding security requirements.

Based on key management, trusted services and secure, contactless semiconductors, the LEGIC Security Platform provides end-to-end security for smartphone- and smartcard-based access, mobility, shared resource and industrial IoT applications.

