Oslo, 2 February 2021: In line with the dividend policy, the Board of Directors have resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA, that a dividend of NOK 1.09 should be paid for 2020.

The following key dates for the dividend are proposed by the Board of Directors:

Dividend amount: NOK 1.09 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 20 April 2021

Ex-date: 21 April 2021

Record date: 22 April 2021

Payment date: 7 May 2021

Date of approval: 20 April 2021

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.