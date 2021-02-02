SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One woman starting her life anew finds herself involved in a new relationship that leads her down a dangerous path. Will she be able to rise above the challenges and find her authentic self? Readers are set to find the answer in Kathy Sechrist’s debut novel, “Success Is the Best Revenge” (published by Archway Publishing).

Based on true events, the story follows the life of Sara Matthews, a middle-aged woman who feels like she has lost her life compass as she faces challenges in her finances and relationships. Abused since age 11 by both her stepfather and mother, she lived with feelings of inadequacies and low self-esteem which became her normal way of living through adulthood. In this book, readers follow Sara as she begins the difficult work of starting her life over. This leads to Thomas Hunter, a suave, sophisticated Englishman who becomes her business partner and eventually her love interest. But all too quickly, the relationship becomes life-threatening, causing Sara to search for her authentic self — the one hidden by an entire lifetime of living for others.

“This is a story of a victim turned survivor,” Sechrist states. “This story is about a woman’s struggle to overcome abuse and how it molded her to become empowered and successful in her decisions.”

About the Author

Kathy Sechrist is living her eighth, and last, career as a writer of contemporary women’s fiction and historical fiction. She has spent many hours in the kitchens of restaurants washing dirty dishes, working her way to a manager’s position. She is an educator with the University of Arizona and a consultant with Fortune 500 companies. She spent most of her life traveling with her consulting business, but Whidbey Island has always been her home. That is until retirement, when she moved to San Antonio, Texas, to be near her grown son and two grandchildren. She is working on her second novel, “Emily’s Prairie,” due out this coming 2022. Sechrist is a member of Women’s Fiction Writers, Sisters in Crime, and Women Writing the West, where she is contributing as the 2021 conference chair.

