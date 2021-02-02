This document in English is a translation of the original in Swedish. In case of any discrepancy, the Swedish original will prevail.



February 2, 2021

Focus on Sweden to meet increased needs, SaaS subscription levels steady compared to last year





October – December 2020

Net sales were KSEK 7 132 (8 201) *

Profit after financial items increased to KSEK -2 648 (-3 676)

Earnings per share were SEK -0.1 (-0.2)

January – December 2020

Net sales were KSEK 24 916 (25 873) *

Profit after financial items increased to KSEK -13 166 (-15 273)

Earnings per share were -0.7 (-1.0)

* At the end of Q4 2020, the company had about MSEK 2.1 in accounts receivable from result-based contracts, accrued during Q42018–Q12020, of which SEK 2 million have been recognized as revenue during Q4 2019 and Q4 2020. For more information, see page 5 in the report.





During the last quarter of the year, we could see that the sales situation caused by COVID-19 improved somewhat and we could once again book client meetings in Finland and Sweden. This resulted in an expanded contract with Transcom, through which they will be implementing HealthManager at all sites in Sweden. We also signed a new client contract with the Swedish assistance company Curira, which is our first healthcare client in Sweden.



The decrease in net sales is due to delayed delivery of some services because of COVID-19 and changes in exchange rates. The EBITDA has developed positively due to cost control.

A focus on Sweden to meet increased needs

As we look ahead and enter 2021, we have – due to the current situation – chosen to focus on the Swedish market. We have a strong momentum here and need to meet the increased needs.

We continue to invest some of the capital provided during the fall to expand and reinforce our sales organisation in Sweden. This is done in part through recruitment and in part through increasing sales capacity through outsourcing.

SaaS subscriptions increasing

As of December 31, we have around 49 000 subscriptions.

I look forward to 2021 with confidence. We have many activities ongoing that will further improve our ability to help existing and potential clients keep their employees healthy and committed using digital processes and best practices from Aino.



Jyrki Eklund

CEO and President

Aino Health AB





