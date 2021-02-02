Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paediatric Consumer Health in South Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Children often suffer from mild pain caused by issues such as teething and growing pains, as well pain and fever created by mild infections and coughs and colds. For minor ailments parents in South Africa will typically administer paediatric analgesics or cough/cold remedies rather than visiting a doctor, with brands such as Benylin, Panado, and Calpol being well-known and trusted by consumers.



The Paediatric Consumer Health in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Headlines

Prospects

Self-Medication Trend Offers Few Benefits For Paediatric Consumer Health

Parents Are More Willing To Opt For Paediatric Cough/Cold Remedies Due To Safe Image

Reassurance Of Pharmacist Advice Often Sought When Buying Paediatric Consumer Health

Competitive Landscape

Adcock Ingram Offers Wide Range But Suffers Due To Limited Presence In Paediatric Cough, Cold And Allergy Remedies

Johnson & Johnson Benefits From Safe Appeal Of Benylin

Private Label Could Emerge Further In Forecast Period

Category Data

Table 1 Sales Of Paediatric Consumer Health By Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales Of Paediatric Consumer Health By Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales Of Paediatric Vitamins And Dietary Supplements By Type: % Value 2016-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares Of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares Of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales Of Paediatric Consumer Health By Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales Of Paediatric Consumer Health By Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

Economic Uncertainty And Increasing Internet Use Encourage Self-Medication

Declining Disposable Income Levels Result In Higher Price-Sensitivity

Adcock Ingram Maintains Lead While GSK Leaps To Second Place

Drugstores/Parapharmacies Benefit From Offering Value For Money

Slower Growth Ahead Due To Ongoing Price-Sensitivity

Market Indicators

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure On Health Goods And Medical Services: Value 2014-2019

Table 9 Life Expectancy At Birth 2014-2019

Market Data

Table 10 Sales Of Consumer Health By Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 11 Sales Of Consumer Health By Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 12 NBO Company Shares Of Consumer Health: % Value 2015-2019

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares Of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2019

Table 14 Penetration Of Private Label In Consumer Health By Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 15 Distribution Of Consumer Health By Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 16 Distribution Of Consumer Health By Format And Category: % Value 2019

Table 17 Forecast Sales Of Consumer Health By Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 18 Forecast Sales Of Consumer Health By Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Appendix

OTC Registration And Classification

Vitamins And Dietary Supplements Registration And Classification

Self-Medication/Self-Care And Preventive Medicine

Switches

Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2018-2019

Definitions

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources



