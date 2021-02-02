Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microfluidic Devices Market (by Device Type, Material, Application, Industry, Geography), Impact of COVID-19, Company Profiles and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global microfluidic devices market is projected to reach US$ 22.65 Billion by 2026. Microfluidics is the technology that deals with the flow of liquids through microscopic channels such as chips, nozzles, and pumps. Microfluidics allow high-throughput screening and experimentation that revolve around a series of techniques. The technology is used for processing and manipulating small amounts of liquid using channels that possess micrometer dimensions.
The factors, such as the rising demand for POC testing, high incidence rate of lifestyle diseases, technological advancements, increasing focus on data precision & accuracy, fast returns on investment and faster testing & improved portability through microfluidic chip miniaturization, are driving the market. Moreover, factors such as the growing geriatric population, increasing investments in the healthcare industry, rising demand for advanced technologies and the expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various countries has boosted the growth of microfluidic devices.
By Device Type - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast
By Application - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast
By Industry - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast
By Geography - Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast
This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Global Microfluidic Devices Market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Microfluidic Devices Market
3. Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast (2015 - 2026)
4. Global Microfluidic Devices Market Share and Forecast (2015 - 2026)
5. By Device Type - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast (2015 - 2026)
6. By Material - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast (2015 - 2026)
7. By Application - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast (2015 - 2026)
8. By Industry - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast (2015 - 2026)
9. By Geography - Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast (2015 - 2026)
10. Global Microfluidic Devices Market - Recent Developments
11. Global Microfluidic Devices Market - Company Profiles
11.1 uFluidix
11.2 PerkinElmer Inc.
11.3 Fluidigm
11.4 Blacktrace Holdings Ltd. (Dolomite Microfluidic)
11.5 Micronit
11.6 BioFluidix Gmbh
11.7 Fluigent
11.8 ALine Inc.
11.9 Philips
11.10 Danaher Corporation
11.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific
11.12 Agilent Technologies
11.13 Becton, Dickinson and Company
11.14 Illumina, Inc.
11.15 Abbott Laboratories
12. Global Microfluidic Devices Market - Growth Drivers
12.1 Application of Cost-Effective Materials for Manufacturing Likely to Propel the Microfluidic Devices Market
12.2 Increasing Usage of Microfluidic Chips for Biomedical Applications
12.3 Microfluidic Chips Miniaturization Helps to Reduce Testing Time and Cost
12.4 Rising Demand for Point-of-Care (POC) Testing to Drive Market Growth
12.5 Quick Return on Investments Helping in Cost Reductions
12.6 Advancements in Microfluidics Technology to Drive Market
13. Global Microfluidic Devices Market - Challenges
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jlpkf
