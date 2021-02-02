Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, continues expanding its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay attracting more POS (Point-Of-Sales) Partners, again in Norway. The latest POS Partner to sign up with Westpay is KBD (Kasse & Butikkdata) AS, a leading Norwegian POS provider.



- I am spearheading Westpay’s efforts in Norway, and to me this is once more excellent news. KBD is a premiere POS supplier to small and medium sized businesses, and together we will make an impact on the market big time. This is an important step in our growth in Norway. Our ambition is obviously high, and I am looking forward to an exciting journey, says Christian Myrland, Region Manager Norway at Westpay.

KBD is a leading provider of point-of-sales solutions in Norway. The company has a nationwide distribution network throughout Norway. KBD is the exclusive distributor of Casio POS products in Norway.

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05

Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank,

phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

