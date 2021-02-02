Newark, NJ, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global coated paper market is expected to grow from USD 28.12 billion in 2020 to USD 35.67 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Some key factors that are supporting the growth of the global coated paper market are increasing online sales, which require packaging, increasing flexible paper packaging demand, the rising popularity of high caliber print images, and expanding packaging & advertising activities in various industries. In addition, the tendency towards progressive and environmentally sustainable packaging has resulted in the production of biodegradable packaging solutions, which serves as a driving force for the industry.

A layer of polymer or clay is applied on the sides of coated papers, which results in sharper & brighter images when used in printing while also providing improved reflectivity relative to uncoated variants. This layer adds a glossy touch to the paper, making it useful for magazines and other publications. Coated papers have better ink holdout and are dust resistant as well. This makes them ideal for various finishing methods, like spot varnish. End-uses of coated papers also include printing invitations, decorations, etc., which provide potential opportunities to firms.

With the outbreak of a global pandemic, many have faced salary cuts and job losses. Covid-19 has become a threat to the entire world's economy and has negatively impacted all kinds of markets, including the coated paper market. With less disposable income and broken supply chains, the market's growth is expected to slow down. Some other factors that are hindering the market growth are volatile wood pulp prices and the capital & energy-intensive nature of coated paper manufacturing.

Key players operating in the global coated paper market include Twin Rivers Paper Company, Imerys S.A., Michelman, BASF, Minerals Technologies Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Dunn Paper Company, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, and South African Pulp and Paper Industries Ltd., among others. To gain a significant market share in the global coated paper market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. BASF and South African Pulp and Paper Industries Ltd are some of the biggest manufacturers and suppliers of coated paper in the global market.

Mechanical segment dominated the market and was valued at USD 17.4 billion in the year 2020

Based on type, the global market has been divided into woodfree and mechanical. The mechanical segment dominated the market and was valued at USD 17.4 billion in the year 2020. Coated mechanical papers are mostly comprised of mechanical wood pulp, which is procured from base sheets. They are coated with minerals and chemical pulp to form a bright & smooth surface. Coated mechanical papers are used in catalogs, magazines, decorative pages, and inserts since they produce advanced prints & images along with decreasing ink usage.

Packaging & labelling dominated the market and held the largest market share of 37.9% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, the coated paper market has been segmented into packaging & labelling, printing, and others. The packaging & labelling segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 37.9% in the year 2020. The growing prevalence of flexible paper packaging options in the international packaging industry has made way for the coated paper to emerge as a vital constituent. The FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) sector is one of the preeminent end-users of this product, used for packaging sugar, processed meats, cigarette bundles, flour, medical items, frozen foods, retail products etc.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Coated Paper Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global coated paper market has been classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The North America region accounted for the major market share of 38.1% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as the high production rate in the U.SA., the presence of many major manufacturers, and the heavy reliance of businesses on paper products. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2021-2028. This growth is owing to factors like rising consumption & production of coated paper, a thriving e-commerce sector, and various applications in advertising & print media. The APAC region has some of the biggest paper consuming nations like China and India, which has elevated the scope for coated paper production across multiple industries.

About the report:

The global coated paper market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

